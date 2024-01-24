Nigeria’s $1.15bn Deal to Sell Five Major Power Plants

The Nigerian Federal Government, through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), is in the process of selling five power plants under the National Integrated Power Projects, with the transaction valued at approximately $1.15 billion. Sources familiar with the matter suggest that the actual value of these plants could surpass $5 billion based on international benchmarks. Still, the BPE aims to sell them for just over $1.1 billion.
Ignatius Ayewoh, the acting Director-General of the BPE, confirmed the ongoing transaction but refrained from disclosing the sale price, citing his engagement in a meeting. The power plants in question include the 434 MW Geregu II plant in Kogi, the 451 MW Omotosho II plant in Ondo, the 750 MW Olorunshogo II plant in Ogun State, the 563 MW Odukpami plant in Calabar, Cross River State, and the 451 MW Benin-Ihovbor plant in Edo State.
The sale prices for these plants are detailed as follows: Omotosho plant at about $85 million, Olorunsogo plant at $170 million, Benin-Ihovbor plant at $420 million, Calabar Odukpami plant at $260 million, and Geregu plant at $215 million. These plants, equipped with Siemens turbines, each capable of generating around 115 MW of electricity, are being sold at a price that, according to experts, is significantly lower than their construction costs.
In December 2022, it was reported that the Federal Government and state governors agreed to sell these power plants to fund the 2023 budget. This decision came after over two years of disputes and legal challenges regarding the sale of the plants managed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). The NDPHC, jointly owned by federal, state, and local governments, oversees the NIPPs.
The sale of these NIPPs has been a topic of discussion for several years, with the National Council on Privatisation approving the sale of five NIPPs in April 2021. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation also showed interest in acquiring some NIPPs in March 2022. The former BPE Director-General, Alex Okoh, had projected the sale to generate over N260 billion (around $600 million), though this was met with scepticism from various groups and civil society organizations. The sale has not yet been finalized, and the NDPHC has not confirmed its completion.
Editorial:
The Nigerian government’s decision to sell five major power plants under the National Integrated Power Projects is a strategic move, reflecting our collective commitment to addressing the nation’s fiscal challenges. This sale, estimated at around $1.15 billion, is not just a financial transaction; it represents a pivotal shift in managing and distributing our energy resources.
While the sale price has raised questions, given the estimated construction costs of these plants, it’s essential to consider the broader economic context. Selling these assets can inject much-needed funds into the national budget, potentially aiding in developing other critical sectors. However, we must also be mindful of the long-term implications of such sales on our national energy security and infrastructure.
The transparency and effectiveness of this process are paramount. As we navigate these transactions, ensuring that the sale benefits the nation, not just in the short term but for future generations. This move should be a stepping stone towards a more sustainable and efficient energy sector that can support Nigeria’s growing economy and population.
The involvement of various stakeholders, including the Federal Government, state governors, and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, highlights the complexity of such decisions. It’s a reminder that managing national assets requires careful consideration, balancing immediate financial needs with long-term strategic goals.
As we move forward, let’s view this sale as a financial transaction and an opportunity to rethink and reshape our energy sector. It’s a chance to build a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy infrastructure to power Nigeria’s future.
Did You Know?
- The National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) were initiated in 2004 to address Nigeria’s electricity supply crisis.
- Siemens turbines, used in these power plants, are renowned for their efficiency and are a crucial component in modern power generation.
- The construction cost of a 1MW power plant varies significantly, with solar power plants costing between $1 million to $2 million per MW and natural gas-fired plants, like the NIPPs, costing between $1 million to $2 million per MW.
- The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), managing the NIPPs, is a unique partnership owned by federal, state, and local government councils.
- Nigeria’s energy sector has been undergoing reforms since the early 2000s, aiming to increase efficiency and reduce the country’s reliance on oil revenues.