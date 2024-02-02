Nigeria’s Power Supply Falls 3% in Third Quarter, Says NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a 3% decrease in Nigeria’s electricity supply during the third quarter of 2023. The supply dropped from 5,909.83 Gigawatt hours (GWh) in the second quarter to 5,731.60 Gwh in the third quarter, marking a reduction of 178.23 Gwh. Despite this quarterly dip, the report, titled ‘Nigeria Electricity Report Q3 2023,’ highlighted a year-on-year increase of 14.09% in electricity supply compared to the third quarter of 2022, which saw 5,023.96 Gwh.
The number of electricity consumers in the country has seen an uptick, reaching 11.71 million in the third quarter of 2023, up by 240,000 from the second quarter’s 11.47 million, indicating a growth of 2.08%. The report also noted a significant increase in metered customers, which rose 3.77% from the previous quarter to 5.68 million. This represents a 13.07% increase year-on-year from the 5.02 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022.
Additionally, the NBS report revealed a slight decrease in revenue generated by electricity distribution companies, from N263.08 billion in the second quarter to N260.16 billion in the third quarter of 2023. However, this figure still represents a substantial 28.40% increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2022.
Editorial:
The recent National Bureau of Statistics report on Nigeria’s electricity supply presents a mixed picture of the country’s energy landscape. On one hand, the slight decrease in power supply during the third quarter of 2023 underscores the ongoing challenges in meeting the nation’s energy demands. On the other, the year-on-year growth in electricity supply and the increase in consumer numbers and metered customers are encouraging signs of progress in the sector.
These developments highlight the complex dynamics in Nigeria’s quest for stable and reliable electricity. The growth in metered customers, in particular, suggests a positive move towards more accurate billing and revenue collection, which is crucial for the financial health of the energy sector. However, the dip in quarterly supply reminds us of the fragility of our energy infrastructure and the need for continued investment and innovation.
As we reflect on these figures, it becomes clear that Nigeria’s path to a fully stable and dependable electricity supply is fraught with challenges and opportunities. Despite a decrease in supply, the increase in revenue indicates a potential for efficiency gains and the importance of continued reforms in the sector.
Let us seize this moment to reaffirm our commitment to transforming Nigeria’s energy sector. By embracing renewable energy sources, improving infrastructure, and ensuring regulatory reforms, we can build a resilient energy system that supports our economic aspirations and provides reliable power to all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Gigawatt hours (GWh) is a unit of energy representing one billion watt hours and is commonly used to measure the output of large power plants.
- Nigeria’s electricity sector has been undergoing reforms to improve supply and efficiency, including privatising distribution companies.
- The increase in metered customers is part of the government’s efforts to reduce billing disputes and improve revenue collection in the electricity sector.
- Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, are increasingly being explored in Nigeria to complement traditional energy sources and ensure sustainability.
- Despite its vast natural gas reserves, Nigeria faces electricity supply challenges due to infrastructure constraints and regulatory issues.