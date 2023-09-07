Public Anger Over 40% Hike in Electricity Meter Prices by FG

The Federal Government announces a 40% price hike in single-phase and three-phase pre-paid electricity meters. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) releases the order, effective from September 6, 2023.
The new prices are N81,975.16k for a single-phase meter and N143,836.10k for a three-phase meter, up from their previous costs. Consumers express their discontent, questioning the continuous price hikes in Nigeria’s energy sector.
NERC explains the hike aims to ensure fair pricing for both Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) and consumers. It also aims to allow MAPs to recover costs associated with meter procurement and maintenance.
The commission states the hike is essential for the financial sustainability of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry.
Editorial
The Meter Price Hike: A Test of Public Patience and Economic Viability
The Federal Government’s decision to increase the prices of electricity meters by 40% has sparked public outrage.
While the government argues that the hike is necessary for the financial sustainability of the electricity sector, this move raises questions about the affordability of essential services in Nigeria.
The government must strike a balance between economic viability and public welfare. The continuous hikes in the energy sector, including fuel and diesel, are already straining the average Nigerian.
The government needs to consider alternative solutions that do not disproportionately burden the consumer.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest electricity tariffs in West Africa.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was established in 2005 to regulate Nigeria’s electricity industry.
- Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) were introduced to accelerate the metering of electricity consumers in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has a significant metering gap, with millions of households still without prepaid meters.
- The electricity sector in Nigeria is plagued by issues of inefficiency and corruption, making reforms a challenging task.