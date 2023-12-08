South East’s 21 Power Projects Halted Due to Local Interference, Says TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has expressed concerns over halting 21 power projects in the South East region, attributing the delay to unauthorized constructions and local resistance. Mr. Emmanuel Akpa, the General Manager (Transmission) for the Enugu Region, highlighted this issue during a press briefing in Enugu. He pointed out that these projects, initiated in 2019 to enhance power supply in areas including Arochukwu, Okigwe, Nnewi, and Enugu, have been completed in other regions but face setbacks in the South East due to local disputes and legal challenges.
Akpa lamented that despite the Federal Government’s compensation payments, the projects have been stalled by litigation and local demands. He noted that such resistance is impeding the completion of these vital infrastructure projects and leading to vandalism of existing facilities. The TCN official emphasized the importance of these projects in stimulating economic growth in the region and urged residents to adopt a more cooperative stance.
Further complicating the situation are illegal constructions on TCN right of way and unauthorized excavations near power towers, particularly in areas like New Artisan Market and Goshen Estate. Akpa warned of the severe risks associated with building under the 330 KVA power lines, including potential fatalities. He stressed the need for adherence to the Federal Government’s guidelines, which mandate a 25-meter clearance from power lines for any construction.
Editorial
As we delve into the complexities surrounding the stalled power projects in the South East, it’s crucial to recognize the broader implications of such hindrances. As reported by Yohaig NG, the situation is not merely a tale of delayed infrastructure but a reflection of more profound socio-economic and governance challenges. The halting of these 21 power projects, crucial for the region’s economic vitality, underscores a pressing need for collaborative efforts between the government, local communities, and stakeholders.
At the heart of this issue lies a conflict between development objectives and local interests. While the government’s intention to enhance the power supply is commendable, the resistance from residents, often rooted in concerns over land rights and compensation, cannot be overlooked. This discord highlights a significant gap in communication and trust between the authorities and the communities they serve. A dialogue must be established that respects the rights and apprehensions of local residents while also emphasizing the collective benefits of such projects.
The vandalism and unauthorized constructions reported by Mr. Emmanuel Akpa signal a broader issue of civic responsibility and law enforcement. It’s essential to foster a culture of respect for public infrastructure and legal norms, which are foundational to the progress and safety of any community. The government must also ensure that its policies and compensations are fair, transparently communicated, and implemented.
In addressing these challenges, a multi-faceted approach is required. Strengthening community engagement, enhancing the transparency of government operations, and enforcing laws with a humane but firm hand are critical steps towards resolving these conflicts. As we advocate for these changes, we must remember that the success of such infrastructure projects is not measured merely in megawatts or kilometres of transmission lines. Still, in the harmony and progress they bring to the communities they are meant to serve.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Power Sector: Nigeria has one of the world’s most extensive power sector reform programs, initiated in 2005 to address chronic power shortages.
- Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN): TCN is Nigeria’s only electricity transmission company. Established in 2005, it is responsible for electricity transmission, system operation, and trading.
- Enugu’s Energy Profile: Enugu State, part of the southeastern region, is known for its coal reserves, historically significant in Nigeria’s early electricity generation.
- Economic Impact of Power Supply: A reliable electricity supply is crucial for economic development. In Nigeria, power outages cost the economy about $29 billion annually, according to the World Bank.
- Global Energy Transition: As the world transitions to renewable energy, Nigeria is exploring solar power as an alternative, potentially generating 427,000 MW from solar energy.