TCN Raises Alarm Over Increased Vandalism and Right-of-Way Issues

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Port Harcourt Region has sounded the alarm over escalating interferences with its lines’ right of way and the rampant vandalism and theft of its equipment across Rivers, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Bayelsa states. These challenges are severely hampering the company’s ability to transport power effectively.
In response to these growing concerns, TCN has appealed to the Federal Government for the deployment of military personnel and operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to safeguard power stations. Dr. Inugonum Thomas, the General Manager of TCN in Port Harcourt, highlighted these issues during a press briefing following a tour of the company’s facilities.
Dr. Thomas emphasized the critical importance of the transmission sector in the power chain and the necessity of keeping transmission lines secure. He recounted instances of attacks on transmission lines and gas pipelines by hoodlums, posing significant risks not only to the infrastructure but also to the personnel. He noted, “Vandalisation occurs virtually every time.”
The company also faces challenges with right-of-way for its transmission lines, often encountering resistance from local communities. Dr. Thomas expressed frustration over such opposition, citing an incident in Akwa-Ibom where community members dug 500 graves to demand compensation for a proposed project.
Repeated vandalism in areas like Calabar, Cross River State, and Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State, was only curbed following the intervention of security personnel. Dr. Thomas stressed the dire consequences of such vandalism, which could lead to catastrophic accidents affecting numerous lives and properties.
He also highlighted the technical dangers posed by such acts, like the severing of earth conductors for transformers, which could lead to fires. TCN has been executing several projects over the past three years to address these challenges, including the installation of a new 100MVA transformer to boost the power supply in Rivers State.
Editorial
The recent outcry by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) over the increasing right-of-way obstructions and transformer vandalism in its Port Harcourt Region is a clarion call for immediate action. These challenges not only disrupt the essential service of power transmission but also pose significant risks to public safety and the nation’s infrastructure.
The transmission sector, as Dr. Inugonum Thomas rightly points out, is a vital link in the power supply chain. Ensuring its uninterrupted operation is crucial for the economic and social well-being of the populace. The vandalism and theft of equipment, and the resistance to right-of-way access, reflect a deeper societal issue that needs to be addressed with urgency and seriousness.
The appeal for military and civil defence corps intervention is a testament to the severity of the situation. While this may provide a temporary solution, it is imperative to look at the underlying causes of such vandalism and community resistance. There is a need for a more comprehensive approach that involves community engagement, awareness campaigns, and stricter enforcement of laws against vandalism.
The economic implications of these disruptions are far-reaching. Power outages and infrastructure damage not only incur significant repair costs but also hamper economic activities, affecting businesses and households alike. The government’s role in safeguarding these assets is not just a matter of security but also of economic stability.
The issues raised by TCN should be a wake-up call for all stakeholders, including the government, security agencies, and local communities. A collaborative effort is required to protect our power infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and the safety of our communities. It’s a collective responsibility that we must all shoulder for the greater good of our nation.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) faces a multitude of challenges that hinder its ability to effectively transmit electricity across the nation. These challenges not only affect the company’s operational efficiency but also have broader implications for Nigeria’s economic development and the quality of life of its citizens. Some of the key challenges faced by TCN include.
One of the most pressing issues for TCN is the frequent vandalism and theft of its infrastructure and equipment. Vandals often target transformers, cables, and other valuable components, leading to significant losses and service disruptions. This criminal activity not only incurs high repair costs but also poses safety risks to the public and TCN personnel.TCN often encounters obstructions in its designated right-of-way paths, which are essential for the maintenance and expansion of transmission lines. These obstructions can be due to unauthorized constructions, community resistance, or encroachments, complicating the process of infrastructure development and maintenance.Much of Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure is outdated and in need of upgrades or replacement. Aging equipment is more prone to failures and less efficient, leading to frequent power outages and reduced capacity to meet growing electricity demands.
Adequate funding is crucial for the maintenance and expansion of transmission infrastructure. TCN often grapples with budget constraints and investment shortfalls, limiting its ability to undertake necessary upgrades and expansions to improve service delivery.TCN faces various technical challenges, including system instability, inadequate grid capacity, and technical losses during transmission. These issues are compounded by operational challenges such as insufficient skilled manpower, inadequate maintenance, and logistical hurdles.
The regulatory environment and policy framework within which TCN operates can sometimes pose challenges. Inconsistencies in policies, regulatory bottlenecks, and bureaucratic hurdles can impede the company’s operations and its ability to implement strategic initiatives.Building and maintaining positive relationships with communities is crucial for TCN, especially when expanding or maintaining transmission lines. Community resistance, often due to compensation disputes or misunderstandings about projects, can delay or halt critical infrastructure projects.
TCN’s operations are also subject to environmental challenges, including the need to navigate ecological sensitivities when laying transmission lines, and dealing with the impacts of climate change, which can affect the reliability and stability of the power grid.In certain regions, security concerns due to unrest or militant activities can pose significant risks to TCN’s infrastructure and personnel, complicating maintenance and expansion efforts.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, and its power sector is crucial for sustaining this economic growth.
- The TCN is responsible for electricity transmission across the entire country, making it a key player in Nigeria’s power sector.
- Vandalism of power infrastructure is a common challenge in many countries, often leading to significant economic losses and service disruptions.
- The concept of right-of-way in utility services allows service providers legal access to private lands for maintenance or infrastructure development.
- Nigeria’s power sector has been undergoing reforms since the early 2000s, aimed at improving efficiency and expanding access to electricity across the country.