Tech Advancements Pivotal for Nigeria’s Energy Self-Sufficiency

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s energy sector have emphasised the critical role of technological advancements in achieving energy sufficiency.
Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau, the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), made this assertion during a workshop at the University of Benin.
The workshop focused on converting agro-waste to energy and was part of PTDF’s broader research initiatives.
Gusau, represented by Mr Olayinka Agboola, highlighted the need for alternative energy sources due to the rising costs and complexities associated with fossil fuels.
He mentioned that renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and geothermal are becoming increasingly important.
Prof. Ikuonase Emovon and Prof. Kessington Obahiagbon also spoke at the event, advocating utilising Nigeria’s abundant renewable resources like biomass, hydropower, solar, and wind.
Editorial:
Harnessing Technology for Energy Security in Nigeria
The call for technological advancements in Nigeria’s energy sector is timely and essential. As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, Nigeria must not be left behind.
The country has abundant renewable resources that are underutilised, and technology can bridge this gap.
However, the question remains: Is the government investing enough in research and development to make this transition possible?
Moreover, how can public-private partnerships be leveraged to accelerate this shift?
It’s high time for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to make Nigeria’s energy self-sufficient.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa but still faces significant energy deficits.
- The PTDF was established to develop and promote petroleum technology and provide the human resource needs of the oil and gas industry.
- Solar energy has the potential to provide over 6,000 times the current global energy use.
- Biomass energy can be produced from various waste materials, including agricultural residues and animal manure.
- Hydropower is the most widely used form of renewable energy worldwide, accounting for about 18% of the world’s total power production.