Tinubu Advocates for N2tn Investment in Power Sector and Tariff Reassessment

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu expressed concerns over the state of Nigeria’s power sector, highlighting that despite a decade since its privatisation, the national grid only caters to roughly 15% of the nation’s electricity needs. Addressing the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry market participants and stakeholders, Tinubu emphasised the urgent need for the recapitalisation of power distribution companies (Discos).

He revealed that preliminary assessments indicate that Discos are underfunded by nearly N2tn and stressed the importance of rebasing Nigeria’s power tariffs.

Represented by Sodiq Wanka, the Special Adviser on Energy and Infrastructure from the Vice President’s Office, Tinubu remarked, “A decade post-privatisation, it’s evident that the goals set out haven’t been achieved. A staggering 90 million Nigerians remain without electricity access. Households and industries are forced to depend on costly self-generation, which accounts for 40% of the nation’s electricity consumption.”

He further highlighted that the grid’s capacity has seen minimal growth over the past ten years, moving from just above 3,000MW to approximately 4,000MW, a far cry from the Federal Government’s ambitious 40,000MW target set before privatisation.

Tinubu pointed out the known challenges plaguing the sector, including commercial, governance, and operational issues.

He mentioned, “As of the second quarter of 2023, only 60% of electricity sent to the grid is paid for. And the tariff for that electricity is not cost-reflective, especially considering the recent naira devaluation.”

He called for a collective effort from stakeholders to address these commercial challenges and enhance the sector’s investment appeal. Tinubu emphasised the need for a clear strategy to rebase tariffs, reflecting the actual costs and loss levels, and ensuring adequate investment recovery.

Editorial:
The Power Sector’s Dilemma: A Call for Action
We find ourselves at a crossroads in Nigeria’s power sector. A decade after privatisation, the promises of improved electricity supply remain largely unfulfilled. The figures presented by President Bola Tinubu paint a grim picture, and mere discussions won’t suffice; decisive action is needed.

The power sector’s underperformance isn’t just a statistic; it’s a daily reality for millions of Nigerians. The lack of reliable electricity hampers economic growth stifles businesses, and affects the quality of life. While the challenges are multifaceted, the solution lies in a collaborative approach. Stakeholders must come together, setting aside differences, to chart a way forward.

Recapitalising the Discos is a step in the right direction. But it’s equally crucial to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in their operations. The government, regulatory bodies and private players must work in tandem to address the sector’s commercial, governance, and operational challenges.

Rebasing tariffs is essential, but it must be done judiciously, ensuring that the common man isn’t burdened excessively. Moreover, the government should explore alternative energy sources, promote local innovations, and incentivise private investments in the sector.

We believe that with a concerted effort, the dream of an uninterrupted power supply in Nigeria can become a reality. It’s high time we moved from discussions to decisive actions.

Did You Know?

  • Nigeria has the potential to generate 12,522 megawatts (MW) of electric power from existing plants, but most days is only able to dispatch around 4,000 MW, which is insufficient.
  • Nigeria’s power sector is characterised by a power generating capacity that’s, on average, below 4,000 MW for a population of over 190 million.
  • The nation loses about $29.3 billion annually due to inadequate power supply.
  • Renewable energy sources remain largely untapped, even though Nigeria has abundant resources to harness solar, wind, and hydroelectric power.
  • The World Bank has committed over $1 billion in technical, financial, environmental, and advisory support for the Nigerian power sector.

 

 

  • Zainab Sulaimon

    Zainab Abisola Sulaimon is a news content writer who loves fashion design, reading, chatting, and dancing. In addition, she's devoted to her three-year-old Samoyed dog Zoey. She has always been fascinated with the art of writing, and she enjoys anything related to fashion, design, and reading. Zainab spends most of her free time browsing different blogs on these topics (sometimes even at work). She also can't resist chatting with friends online or in person about everything that makes life worth living - from food to family events! Dancing is another excellent exercise for Zainab that keeps her fit while having fun!

    View all posts

