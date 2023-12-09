Ashabi Simple Opens Up About Relationship with Singer Portable

Akinyanju Omobolarinde, popularly known as Ashabi Simple, an actress and fiancée of the controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, has candidly spoken about her feelings regarding the other women in her fiancé’s life. In an interview with Saturday Beats, she admitted to feeling jealous at times but understands that it comes with being engaged to a celebrity. Ashabi described Portable, famous for his hit song ‘Zazuu,’ as her mentor and protector.
Despite Portable’s busy lifestyle, Ashabi highlighted that he always makes time for her. She admired his dedication to his career and mentioned that she is not in competition with anyone but looks up to Portable as a mentor. Ashabi also shared that Portable often surprises her with gifts, but she prides herself on being independent and hardworking. Before starting her clothing business, she had various jobs, including working as a bus conductor, bartender, and jewellery seller, and later ventured into the film industry.
Ashabi also commented on Portable’s recent invitation to perform at the Celestial Church of God, Goshen Land Cathedral branch, in Lagos State, stating that it was not a crime and that the church’s planning committee must have discussed it with the church members before making such a decision.
Editorial
Ashabi Simple’s open discussion about her relationship with Portable offers a glimpse into the complexities of being romantically involved with a celebrity. Her acknowledgement of feeling jealous yet understanding the nature of Portable’s career as a public figure is a candid reflection of the challenges faced by partners of celebrities. It highlights the need for trust, communication, and understanding in relationships where one partner is in the limelight.
Ashabi’s admiration for Portable’s work ethic and journey of independence and resilience are inspiring. Her diverse career path, from working in various roles to establishing herself in the film industry, demonstrates a strong sense of self-reliance and determination. This empowering narrative shows that while she values her relationship with Portable, she maintains her individuality and career aspirations.
The couple’s dynamic, with Ashabi looking up to Portable as a mentor, adds another layer to their relationship, blending personal and professional aspects. It underscores the importance of support and inspiration within partnerships, especially when both individuals are in the entertainment industry.
Ashabi’s response to Portable’s invitation to perform at a church event reflects the broader conversation about the intersection of entertainment and religious settings in Nigeria. It raises questions about religious institutions’ evolving nature and engagement with popular culture.
Ashabi Simple’s insights into her relationship with Portable provide valuable lessons on navigating love in the spotlight, maintaining personal independence, and the interplay between celebrity status and personal relationships.
Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is a Nigerian singer who gained widespread recognition with his hit song “Zazuu Zeh.” Beyond his music career, Portable’s personal life, particularly his relationships and family, has attracted public interest.
Portable’s relationships and dynamics reflect the complexities of managing personal life in the public eye. While they bring an additional dimension to his public persona, they also pose challenges that require careful personal and professional navigation. As with many celebrities, the intersection of Portable’s personal and public life continues to interest his fans and the media.
Did You Know?
- Portable rose to fame with his hit song ‘Zazuu,’ which became a sensation in Nigeria’s music scene.
- The Celestial Church of God is one of Nigeria’s prominent white garment churches, known for its unique worship style.
- The Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly music and film, is one of the most vibrant in Africa, with a growing global influence.
- Lagos State, where the Celestial Church of God and Goshen Land Cathedral branch are located, is Nigeria’s entertainment hub.
- The integration of celebrities in religious events reflects the growing trend of blending popular culture with traditional religious practices in Nigeria.