Beloved Yoruba Star, Murphy Afolabi, Tragically Passes Away

The film industry is mourning the tragic loss of renowned Yoruba actor Murphy Afolabi.
Seun Oloketuyi, the Yoruba Movies Directors Guild president and the founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards, shared the news of his sudden demise.
It is reported that Afolabi tragically passed away due to complications resulting from a bathroom slip.
His untimely death occurred within 24 hours of the shocking news of another prominent Nollywood actor, Saint Obi’s passing.
Reacting to the heartbreaking news, fellow Yoruba movie star, Odunlade Adekola, posted a tribute with a picture of Afolabi, captioned simply with, “Jesus Christ, we lost Murphy.”
Born in Osun State, Afolabi hailed from the town of Osogbo.
A seasoned veteran in the acting world at 49, he was an alumnus of Ire Polytechnic, Osun, where he studied Movie Production, Mass Communications, and Theatre Arts.
Editor’s Note: A Loss Too Soon
The Nigerian film industry has suffered another grievous loss with the sudden and tragic death of celebrated Yoruba actor Murphy Afolabi.
His unexpected demise, reportedly due to complications from a fall in the bathroom, comes as a heartbreaking blow to the Nollywood community and his extensive fan base.
Afolabi’s death, occurring within 24 hours of the passing of another esteemed actor, Saint Obi, has cast a somber shadow over the film industry.
This back-to-back loss of talent is shocking and raises questions about the well-being and safety of our cherished actors.
Born and bred in Osun state, Afolabi was a beloved figure in the Yoruba film industry.
His extensive studies in Movie Production, Mass Communications, and Theatre Arts at Ire Polytechnic, Osun, highlighted his dedication to his craft.
The heartfelt tribute from fellow actor Odunlade Adekola is a testament to Afolabi’s impact on his colleagues.
His loss will undoubtedly leave a void in the industry that will be hard to fill.
As we mourn the loss of this talented actor, it is vital to remember the need for adequate safety measures in our homes and workplaces.
Like all other professionals, actors deserve safe environments to live and work in.
In memory of Afolabi and all others we have lost, we must prioritize safety and health in all our lives.
It is the least we owe to their memories and ourselves.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian film industry, also known as Nollywood, is the second largest film producer worldwide regarding the number of movies produced yearly.
- Murphy Afolabi was known for his roles in Yoruba films, significantly contributing to Nollywood’s growth.
- Nollywood is a significant part of the Nigerian economy, contributing about 1.4% to its GDP.
