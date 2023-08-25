Bnxn Backs Burna Boy Only A Minority Create Meaningful Music

BNXN Backs Burna Boy: Only a Minority Create Meaningful Music

Nigerian artist Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, has publicly endorsed Burna Boy’s recent claim that 90% of contemporary Nigerian music lacks depth.

During an Instagram Live session, BNXN, who inked a one-year deal with Burna Boy’s ‘Spaceship’ record label in 2020, expressed his agreement.

The singer of the hit ‘Gwagwalada’ praised Burna Boy’s unique style and asserted that he, too, focuses on creating music with substance.

Burna Boy had earlier stirred the pot during an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, stating,

“90 per cent of them have no real-life experiences that they can understand which is why you hear most of the Nigerian music or African music or Afrobeats as you people call it, is mostly about nothing, literally nothing. There’s no substance to it.”

The music industry, particularly in Nigeria, finds itself at a crossroads.

On the one hand, the global popularity of Afrobeats has never been higher; on the other, the genre faces criticism for its perceived lack of substance.

BNXN’s endorsement of Burna Boy’s controversial statement adds another layer to this ongoing debate.

It’s a call to action for artists to delve deeper into their craft to create music that entertains, enlightens, and educates.

The government and music associations should take note. Initiatives fostering meaningful content creation could go a long way in elevating the genre.

Workshops, seminars, and even grants could be instrumental in this regard.

The industry needs to recognise that substance and commercial success are not mutually exclusive; they can and should coexist.

  • Afrobeats originated in Nigeria and has become a global phenomenon, influencing music scenes worldwide.
  • Burna Boy received a Grammy nomination for his “African Giant” album in 2020.
  • Nigeria’s music industry is expected to grow by 13.4% annually, reaching $73 million by 2021.
  • Nigerian musician Fela Kuti coined the term “Afrobeats” in the 1970s.
  • Streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music have dedicated playlists for Afrobeats, highlighting its growing popularity.

