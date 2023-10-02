Bolanle Austen-Peters Recalls Booking Top Afrobeats Stars for Just N250,000

Bolanle Austen-Peters, a renowned figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry, shared a nostalgic moment from 2010 when she booked leading Afrobeats artistes, Wizkid, Ice Prince, Wande Coal, and another artist for a total fee of N250,000 for an event.
This revelation came during her speech at The Covenant Nation’s Platform event. She praised Nigerian youths for their ability to convert their talents into substantial wealth.
Highlighting the rapid evolution in the entertainment sector, Austen-Peters emphasised the need for Nigeria to shift its focus from oil to innovation and knowledge, citing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as an example. She believes that the future wealth of nations will not be based on natural resources but on creativity, arts, and technology.
She further elaborated on the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry, stating that Nigerian movies, once undervalued, are now being acquired for millions of dollars. The transformation of talents into wealth by the youth, especially in the fields of technology, creativity, and arts, is a testament to their potential and the global recognition of the Nigerian brand.
Editorial:
The entertainment industry in Nigeria has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade. Bolanle Austen-Peters’ anecdote serves as a testament to this evolution. It’s not just about the skyrocketing fees of artistes but the recognition and value attributed to Nigerian talent on a global scale.
The transformation of the entertainment sector is a beacon of hope, showcasing the immense potential that lies within the country.
However, while the entertainment industry thrives, it’s crucial to diversify our focus. As Austen-Peters rightly pointed out, the future lies in innovation, creativity, and knowledge. The success stories from the entertainment sector should serve as a blueprint for other sectors.
It’s time for Nigeria to invest in its youth, nurture their talents, and provide them with the resources they need to shine on the global stage.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s entertainment industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world.
- Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry, is the second-largest in the world by volume.
- Afrobeats, a music genre originating from Nigeria, has gained global recognition and popularity.
- Nigerian artistes like Burna Boy and Wizkid have won prestigious international awards, including the Grammy.
- The Nigerian entertainment industry is projected to generate over $1 billion by 2025.