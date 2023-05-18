Court Extends Afrobeat Singer Seun Kuti’s Remand by Four More Days

Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti has had his remand extended by another four days following a decision from a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos made on Thursday.
The request for an extension was granted by Chief Magistrate Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, extending Kuti’s remand to May 22. The application was moved by Mr Simon Lough (SAN), who led the police’s legal team.
Lough justified the extension, stating that it would allow further investigation into the case against Kuti.
The artist has been charged with assaulting a police officer on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State. According to police reports, Kuti allegedly slapped an inspector following an episode of dangerous driving on the bridge, where he intentionally obstructed a moving police vehicle.
Kuti was arraigned on Tuesday when the chief magistrate ordered a 48-hour remand.
However, at the end of the 48 hours, Kuti was permitted to post bail, set at one million Naira with two sureties for the same amount. The stipulations for bail required that one of the sureties must be a landlord within the court’s jurisdiction.
The case has been adjourned to May 22. Meanwhile, the prosecutor has been instructed to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the state director of public prosecutions for further advice.
Editor’s Note: The Legal Case Against Seun Kuti
The recent legal action against Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti raises critical questions about public conduct, respect for law enforcement, and the legal system’s treatment of celebrity figures.
It is a stark reminder that public figures, like all citizens, are subject to the law and must be held accountable for their actions.
As the case progresses, ensuring that justice is served will be crucial, holding Kuti accountable if found guilty and protecting his legal rights.
Did you know?
- Seun Kuti is the youngest son of famous Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.
- He leads his father’s former band, Egypt 80.
