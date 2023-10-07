Davido Faces Backlash for No-Show Despite Hefty Payment

Amaju Pinnick, a former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, has publicly criticized popular singer, Davido, accusing him of failing to perform at an event even after receiving a payment of $94,600.
During the 19th edition of Warri Again, Pinnick, now a FIFA Executive Member, shared that the organisers also arranged a private jet for Davido, costing an additional $18,000, yet the singer did not appear at the event.
Consequently, the organisers were compelled to find a replacement artiste, Shallipopi, to fill the void left by Davido’s absence.
Pinnick expressed his disappointment and frustration, stating:
“We paid Davido $94,600 on the 6th of April. We paid $18,000 for his plane.”
He further challenged Davido’s self-proclaimed “big boy” status, comparing him to other notable Nigerian artists and celebrities, such as Burna Boy, RMD, and Ali Baba, and emphasizing that no individual is bigger than Warri.
Pinnick’s remarks have sparked discussions and debates among fans and observers in the entertainment industry.
Editorial
The controversy surrounding Davido’s non-appearance at an event, despite receiving a substantial payment, opens a window into the often opaque and tumultuous world of entertainment bookings and performances in Nigeria.
This incident, while isolated, brings to the forefront pertinent questions regarding accountability, professionalism, and ethical considerations within the entertainment industry. Davido, a globally recognised artist, being embroiled in such a controversy, underscores the necessity for clear, transparent, and enforceable agreements within the industry.
The dialogue should not merely revolve around the incident but should also explore the mechanisms through which such disputes can be resolved amicably and professionally.
Artists and event organisers alike must navigate their professional engagements with a high degree of integrity, ensuring that commitments are honoured and that any deviations are communicated and managed appropriately.
Moving forward, the industry should consider establishing robust frameworks and guidelines that safeguard the interests of all parties involved, ensuring that artists, organisers, and fans are not left in a lurch and that the vibrant and dynamic entertainment industry continues to thrive and entertain without being marred by controversies and disputes.
Did You Know?
- Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, is one of the most influential artists in Africa, with numerous awards and recognitions to his name.
- The entertainment industry in Nigeria, particularly the music sector, is known for its significant contribution to the nation’s economy and international image.
- Disputes between artists and event organisers over performance agreements are not uncommon in the entertainment industry globally.
- Amaju Pinnick, while known for his contributions to football administration, also has engagements and interests in other sectors, including entertainment.
- The city of Warri, often mentioned in Pinnick’s statement, is known for its rich cultural heritage and has produced numerous notable figures in various sectors in Nigeria.