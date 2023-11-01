Davido Faces N2.3bn Lawsuit Over Concert No-Show; Pinnick’s Firm Demands Apology

Brownhill Investments Company Limited, owned by former Nigeria Football Federation President, Mr Amaju Pinnick, has filed a N2.3bn lawsuit against renowned hip-hop artiste, David Adeleke, better known as Davido. The suit arises from an alleged breach of agreement related to the annual ‘Warri Again Concert’. The case, marked EHC/183/2023, is currently before the Delta State High Court in Effurun.
The company, through its legal representative, Kelechi Onwuegbuchulem, is seeking N2bn in general damages from Davido and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited. Additionally, they demand N150m for legal and professional fees, and an extra N30m for the cost of filing the suit. A public apology on Davido’s social media platforms and in two national daily newspapers for four consecutive days is also being sought.
According to the statement of claim, Davido had approached Pinnick in early 2023, expressing interest in performing at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’ scheduled for October 6, 2023. After some deliberation, they settled on a performance fee of N70m. The amount, equivalent to US$94,500.00, was paid on April 6, 2023. Despite this agreement and the promotional video Davido made for the event, he failed to attend the concert. This absence, after significant resources were spent on advertising and promotions, has led to the current legal action.
Editorial:
The entertainment industry, like any other sector, is bound by contracts and agreements. When these contracts are not honoured, it not only leads to financial losses but also damages reputations and relationships. The recent lawsuit against Davido by Brownhill Investments Company Limited underscores the importance of upholding professional commitments.
Davido, being an influential figure in the music industry, has a responsibility to his fans, collaborators, and event organisers. While the reasons for his absence at the ‘Warri Again Concert’ are yet to be fully disclosed, the repercussions of such actions are evident. Event organisers invest significant resources, both financial and logistical, to ensure the success of their events. A no-show from a headline act can lead to substantial losses and public backlash.
We believe that open communication and understanding between artists and event organisers are crucial. It’s essential for both parties to be clear about their expectations and commitments. In situations where unforeseen circumstances arise, timely communication can prevent misunderstandings and potential legal battles.
Did You Know?
- Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, began his music career in 2011 and has since become one of Africa’s most celebrated artists.
- The ‘Warri Again Concert’ is an annual event that celebrates the culture and entertainment of the Warri region in Nigeria.
- Contracts in the entertainment industry often include clauses that specify penalties for breaches, ensuring both parties are protected.
- Davido has received numerous awards throughout his career, including the MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act.
- The Nigerian music industry is estimated to be worth over $40 million, with artists like Davido contributing significantly to its growth.