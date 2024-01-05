Funke Akindele’s Film ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Hits N1bn Milestone

Funke Akindele’s cinematic masterpiece, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, has set a new benchmark in Nollywood by amassing an impressive N1 billion in box office sales within just 21 days of its release, marking a historic moment as the first film in the industry to achieve this feat. The celebrated actress and producer shared this exhilarating news on her Instagram, expressing her gratitude with a celebratory flier.
The film, which premiered on December 15, 2023, has been shattering records since its debut, initially raking in over N133 million in its opening weekend alone. It swiftly climbed to the top as the highest-grossing Nollywood film in 2023, accumulating over N613 million in the first two weeks. By January 2, it had already earned a staggering N854 million, surpassing Akindele’s previous hits ‘Battle on Buka Street’ and ‘Omo Ghetto’, now Nigeria’s second and third highest-grossing films, respectively.
The grand premiere of ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ was held at the Filmhouse Cinema IMAX in Lekki, Lagos, on December 10, 2023, amidst much fanfare. Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, the film narrates the gripping tale of a family of boys who plan a mall heist to pay for their mother’s medical expenses, only to encounter armed robbers.
The cast is a constellation of Nollywood’s finest, featuring Nse Ikpe Etim, Timini Egbuson, Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Genoveva Umeh, and Nosa Rex, among others. The plot revolves around Jedidah Judah, a mother of five sons from different fathers, each belonging to diverse tribes. Akindele describes the story as a heartfelt tribute to the struggles of single parents and mothers in society. The movie is currently showing in cinemas across Ghana and the United Kingdom.
Editorial
In cinema, particularly in Nollywood, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ is a monumental achievement in terms of its box office success, narrative depth, and cultural significance. Under the masterful direction of Funke Akindele, this film has transcended the typical boundaries of Nigerian cinema, reaching an unprecedented milestone of N1 billion in revenue. It’s a testament to the evolving landscape of African storytelling and the global appeal of our narratives.
The film’s success is not merely a financial triumph; it represents a shift in the perception of African cinema. It challenges the status quo, showcasing the potential of Nollywood to produce content that resonates universally while staying true to its roots. The story of Jedidah Judah and her sons is more than just a plot; it reflects the resilience and diversity that characterizes many African families. It speaks to the heart of societal issues, resonating with audiences beyond the shores of Nigeria.
We must also acknowledge the role of a strong female lead on and off the screen. Akindele’s dual role as the lead actress and producer is a beacon of inspiration, highlighting the increasing influence of women in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Her success paves the way for more female storytellers to emerge and shape the future of African cinema.
As ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ continues to captivate audiences worldwide, it serves as a reminder of the power of storytelling. It’s a celebration of cultural diversity, a tribute to the strength of women, and a beacon of hope for aspiring filmmakers. The film’s success is not just Akindele’s triumph; it’s a victory for Nollywood and storytellers across Africa.
Did You Know?
- Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry, is the world’s second-largest producer of movies, surpassing Hollywood in quantity.
- The term ‘Nollywood’ was coined in the early 2000s, inspired by Hollywood and Bollywood.
- Nigerian cinema is known for its dramatic and often melodramatic themes, which resonate deeply with African audiences.
- Nollywood films are predominantly shot in English, making them accessible to a global audience.
- The industry significantly impacts the Nigerian economy, contributing over 7.2% to the country’s GDP.