IGP Demands Arrest of Afrobeat Star Seun Kuti for Alleged Police Assault

The nation’s chief law enforcement officer, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has directed the Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Idowu Owohunwa, to apprehend Afrobeat artist, Seun Kuti, over accusations of assaulting a law enforcement officer on Lagos’ 3rd Mainland Bridge.
The directive comes after a video that spread like wildfire on social media, showing Kuti seemingly striking and shoving an unidentified police officer.
The officer remained composed during the incident, staying silent while Kuti allegedly hit him and yelled, ‘Are you crazy? Are you mad?’
CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Police Public Relations Officer, announced the arrest order in a statement released this evening.
He stated,
“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.
“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such crimes will be surely brought to book”.
Nonetheless, a statement credited to the Afrobeat performer alleges that the police officer had intended to harm him and his family members.
However, no further clarification was given about the officer’s precise actions.
Editor’s Take
In the Spotlight: The Alleged Assault by Afrobeat Icon Seun Kuti
The streets of Nigeria’s entertainment industry are abuzz following the shocking incident involving Afrobeat maestro Seun Kuti and an unnamed police officer.
A video circulated on social media depicts Kuti, son of legendary musician Fela Kuti, seemingly assaulting the officer, prompting an arrest order from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.
This incident raises questions about respect for law enforcement and public figures’ responsibilities.
Kuti’s alleged assault, if proven, represents not just a violation of the law but a breach of the social contract that binds our society.
However, it is crucial to remember that all citizens, including Kuti, are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
IGP Baba’s swift response to the incident, ordering an immediate investigation and Kuti’s arrest, demonstrates a strong stance against disrespect towards law enforcement.
This commendable approach highlights that no individual, regardless of their social standing, is above the law.
On the flip side, the accusations from Kuti’s camp that the police officer allegedly intended harm to him and his family should not be swept under the rug.
These claims warrant a thorough investigation, reinforcing that law enforcement officers should uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.
It’s time for us, as a society, to reflect and hold ourselves accountable.
Celebrities and other public figures must understand their roles as models for societal norms and behavior.
Similarly, our law enforcement officers should stand as beacons of integrity, duty, and professionalism.
In light of this, we urge the Nigerian Police Force to ensure a fair and transparent investigation, which will serve as an example for all.
We also call on the entertainment industry and its influencers to foster respect for law and order, setting a positive example for their wide-reaching audiences.
After all, everyone has a role in creating a society where respect for authority and the law prevail.
Did you know?
- Afrobeat, Seun Kuti’s genre, traces its roots back to Nigeria in the 1960s, and it was spearheaded by his legendary father, Fela Kuti.
- The location of the incident, the 3rd Mainland Bridge, is not only a vital transportation artery in Lagos but also one of the longest bridges in Africa.
- Usman Alkali Baba, who ordered Kuti’s arrest, is the 21st native Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria, ascending to the position in 2021.
