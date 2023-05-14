Immediate Legal Action Against Seun Kuti Urged by PSC

In response to the attack on a police officer by Seun Kuti, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has issued a stern condemnation.
The PSC praised the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman Alkali, for his swift response in apprehending and initiating the legal proceedings against Kuti, who they believe has undermined the authority symbol of the Nigerian nation.
The Commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, released a statement demanding Kuti’s immediate arraignment.
He urged the Inspector General to ensure the case reaches its appropriate conclusion to restore the public’s trust in the Nigerian Police’s capacity to uphold law and order and protect lives and properties.
Dr. Solomon Arase, the Commission’s Chairman and former Inspector General of Police, stated that regardless of any potential offenses committed by the police officer, no one, including Seun Kuti, has the right to assault an on-duty officer in uniform.
Dr. Arase disapproves of Kuti’s audacity to strike the police officer, emphasizing that Nigeria is not a lawless state where power rules.
He argued for using official complaint channels against alleged wrongdoings by law enforcement instead of resorting to unruly actions against our country’s symbol of authority.
Dr. Arase anticipates that Kuti’s swift prosecution will warn others who might follow his example.
He also commended the attacked police officer for maintaining composure despite the provocation, which could have resulted in a more tragic outcome.
The Chairman expressed his disappointment that while the Nigerian Police are sternly dealing with officers who harass, intimidate, or assault civilians, the same officers are falling prey to the actions of ill-mannered elites.
He insisted that this incident should serve as an example that such behavior won’t be tolerated in Nigeria, a nation governed by laws and regulations.
In closing, the Chairman recognized the widespread public criticism against the abuser, showing Nigerians’ deep respect for law enforcement officers.
He stressed the importance of police officers maintaining their professionalism and respecting the rights of the populace.
Editor’s Take
A Call for Law and Order Amid Assault on Authority
In a shocking incident, musician Seun Kuti assaulted an on-duty police officer, which has shaken the public’s faith in the sanctity of our nation’s symbols of authority.
This incident signifies a more significant issue, a growing disregard for law and order, and a dangerous precedent if not dealt with sternly.
The PSC’s condemnation of this act underscores the importance of respecting law enforcement, the frontline defenders of our internal security.
Dr. Solomon Arase’s comments remind us that no matter one’s social status or perceived grievances, assaulting an officer in uniform is illegal and undermines our societal norms.
Indeed, this incident exposes a tragic irony. The Nigerian Police are actively addressing officers who intimidate or assault civilians, yet, it seems that these same officers have become victims of uncouth behavior from some of our elites.
This contradiction must be highlighted and addressed to balance law and order.
This assault is not merely an act of aggression against an individual but a blow to the institutions that uphold our societal order.
If left unchecked, it could encourage others to take the law into their hands, leading to chaos.
The PSC has made a strong case for the immediate prosecution of Seun Kuti.
This must be followed through to its logical conclusion. A failure to do so could signal a disturbing message that those in power are above the law.
The Nigerian Police must use this incident as a learning curve to ensure such acts of aggression are not tolerated.
We must live in a society governed by laws, not by individuals. Therefore, the Police must enforce the law without prejudice or favor, regardless of the person involved.
Furthermore, the PSC’s urging the Police to be professional and respectful of the populace’s rights is a welcome call.
As this incident shakes the public’s faith in the Police, the officers must strive to restore this trust through their actions and conduct.
The public’s overwhelming criticism of Kuti’s behavior indicates that Nigerians hold their law enforcement in high regard.
This public sentiment must be harnessed to fortify our institutions and encourage the rule of law over might.
In light of these events, we call upon the Nigerian Police to ensure Kuti faces the full extent of the law.
Furthermore, we urge those in power to support the Police in their efforts to maintain law and order, protect lives and properties, and uphold respect for the symbols of authority.
Did You Know?
- According to the World Internal Security and Police Index, the Nigeria Police Force was ranked the worst in the world in 2016.
- The Nigeria Police Force was established in 1820, making it one of the oldest police departments in Africa.
- The Nigeria Police Force has a total strength of about 371,800 officers, according to a 2016 report.
