Inquest into Singer Mohbad’s Mysterious Death Set for Friday

The sudden death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, will undergo preliminary enquiries. This investigation is scheduled to commence on Friday, Sept 29, at the Magistrate court located in Ikorodu, Lagos.
The Coroner, Magistrate Taofikat Shotobi, made this announcement through a letter issued on September 26th. This letter was addressed to the renowned law firm, Falana and Falana Chambers.
The firm had earlier, on September 18th, 2023, reached out to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada. They sought an inquest to determine the events leading to Mohbad’s “tragic” and “mysterious” demise.
In response, the coroner confirmed that she received directives from Hon. Justice Mojisola Dada. The inquest will be conducted in line with Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroner’s System Law of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.
Mohbad, a prominent figure in the Afrobeats scene, tragically passed away on September 12, aged just 27.
Editorial:
The untimely death of Mohbad, a rising star in the Nigerian music industry, has left many in shock and sorrow. While the entertainment world is no stranger to tragic losses, the mysterious circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death have raised numerous questions.
The upcoming inquest is not just about determining the cause of death but also about ensuring transparency and justice. It’s a reminder that every life, whether a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, deserves a thorough and unbiased investigation.
As fans and well-wishers await the outcome, it’s crucial to remember the legacy Mohbad left behind and the impact he made in his short but impactful career.
Did You Know?
- Mohbad was signed to Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music.
- The term “coroner’s inquest” refers to a legal inquiry into the cause or circumstances of a death.
- Ikorodu, where the inquest will take place, is a fast-growing city located in Lagos State.
- The Nigerian music industry has witnessed the untimely deaths of several artists over the years.
- Falana and Falana Chambers is one of Nigeria’s leading law firms, known for its advocacy on human rights and justice.