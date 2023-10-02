Kogi Governor Lauds BBNaija All-Stars Winner, Ilebaye Odiniya

Kogi State’s Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, extended his congratulations to Ilebaye Odiniya for clinching the title in the Big Brother Naija All-Stars Season. Ilebaye, a graduate of Criminology from Salem University, Lokoja, received high praise from the governor for her exceptional performance. Bello described her as a trendsetter, lauding her intelligence, determination, and humility.
The governor’s chief press secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, released a statement in Lokoja, expressing Bello’s delight over Ilebaye’s achievement. The statement highlighted her resilience and poise throughout her time in the BBNaija house.
Bello also acknowledged the accomplishments of Kogi youths in various fields, citing the example of Oluwabukolami Adeyemi, who achieved global recognition for her outstanding performance in the 2022 Cambridge examinations.
Governor Bello reiterated his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and support. He emphasised the importance of young talents like Ilebaye and Oluwabukolami, who serve as inspirations for youths across Nigeria. Bello concluded by recognising Ilebaye’s significant contribution to African entertainment.
Editorial:
The rise of Ilebaye Odiniya in the Big Brother Naija All-Stars Season is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the potential and talent that resides within Nigeria’s youth. Governor Yahaya Bello’s acknowledgement of her success and the broader achievements of Kogi’s youth underscores the importance of recognising and nurturing talent.
It’s heartening to see leaders celebrate the accomplishments of the younger generation, but recognition alone is not enough. It’s imperative to provide them with the resources, opportunities, and platforms they need to excel. The success stories of Ilebaye and Oluwabukolami should catalyze more significant investments in youth development.
The future of Nigeria lies in its youth, and it’s time we give them the support they deserve.
Did You Know?
- Big Brother Naija is one of the most-watched reality TV shows in Africa.
- Kogi State, located in Nigeria’s central region, is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups.
- The BBNaija show has produced several celebrities who have made significant impacts in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
- Salem University, Lokoja, where Ilebaye graduated, is one of the prominent private universities in Nigeria.
- The Big Brother Naija show has been a platform for discussing and highlighting various social issues in Nigeria.