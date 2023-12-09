Lagos Cleric Uses Popular Musicians for Evangelism to Gain Followers

Aderemi Dabiri, the founder of a Celestial Church of Christ branch in Lagos, has explained his unconventional method of evangelism, which involved inviting Fuji singer Alabi Pasuma and street-hop artist Portable to a church event. This move, aimed at attracting new converts, especially those considered deviants in society, has sparked considerable debate.
In a video, Dabiri addressed a delegation from the church’s task force, explaining his strategy. He shared that this approach of inviting guest artists to church events has been effective in growing his congregation over the years. “We cannot approach people in certain environments directly about Jesus Christ. I had to think of a way to bring them into the church,” he said, highlighting the challenges faced in traditional evangelism.
Dabiri mentioned that his church had successfully converted many new members, including notorious individuals involved in cultism and community disturbances, through this method. He also criticized some gospel ministers for their disrespectful attitudes, contrasting them with the respectful response he received from Pasuma.
Addressing the controversy and concerns raised by the task force, Dabiri stated he would not cancel the invitations but would ensure the artists, particularly Portable, adhere to certain guidelines. These include not singing vulgar songs, dressing appropriately, and avoiding disruptive behavior during the event. He also mentioned that about 30 military personnel would be present to maintain order.
Dabiri appealed to the Celestial Church worldwide to support his vision, expressing his commitment to using his style of evangelism to make the church proud.
Editorial
The recent decision by Aderemi Dabiri, a Lagos cleric, to invite popular secular musicians to a church event in a bid to attract new followers is a fascinating example of unconventional evangelism. This approach, while unorthodox, raises important questions about the methods and boundaries of religious outreach in contemporary society.
In our increasingly diverse and complex world, traditional methods of evangelism are often met with resistance or indifference, especially among younger generations and those disenchanted with conventional religious practices. Dabiri’s strategy, therefore, represents an innovative attempt to bridge this gap, using popular culture as a means to connect with a broader audience.
However, this approach is not without its challenges and criticisms. The blending of secular and sacred elements in religious spaces can be controversial, potentially blurring the lines between entertainment and worship. It also raises questions about the authenticity of the conversion experience – are new followers drawn to the faith itself, or to the allure of popular figures?
Despite these concerns, Dabiri’s method reflects a deeper understanding of the societal context in which he operates. His approach acknowledges the need to meet people where they are, using familiar cultural elements to engage with individuals who might otherwise never step into a church. This strategy, while unconventional, is a testament to the adaptive nature of religious practices in response to changing social dynamics.
Ultimately, the effectiveness of such methods in fostering genuine faith and community engagement remains to be seen. However, it is crucial for religious institutions to continually reevaluate and innovate their outreach strategies to remain relevant and impactful in a rapidly evolving world.
As we reflect on this development, we are reminded of the importance of openness, creativity, and adaptability in all forms of community engagement, whether religious or secular. The journey of faith, after all, is as diverse as the individuals it seeks to embrace.The decision by Aderemi Dabiri, the founder of a Celestial Church of Christ branch in Lagos, to invite Fuji singer Alabi Pasuma and street-hop artist Portable to a church program was a strategic move aimed at attracting a broader and perhaps more challenging audience to the church. This decision, while unconventional, was rooted in several key reasons.
Dabiri’s primary objective was to attract individuals who might not typically be interested in attending church services. By inviting well-known secular artists, he hoped to draw in fans and followers of these artists, thereby exposing them to the church’s message.The cleric specifically targeted the youth and those considered deviants in society. He believed that these groups were often difficult to reach through traditional religious means. By bringing in artists who resonate with these demographics, Dabiri aimed to create a bridge between them and the church.
There’s often a perceived barrier between secular and religious worlds. By inviting Pasuma and Portable, Dabiri sought to break down these barriers, showing that the church is open and welcoming to all, regardless of their background or current lifestyle.Both Pasuma and Portable are artists who are culturally relevant, especially in Lagos. Their music speaks to the local context and experiences of many Lagosians. By incorporating elements of popular culture into the church program, Dabiri aimed to make the church’s activities more relatable and engaging.Dabiri’s approach reflects a form of innovative evangelism. He recognized the need for the church to adapt its methods to the changing societal landscape, especially in urban areas like Lagos where traditional approaches might be less effective.
By inviting these artists to a church event, Dabiri also hoped to positively influence their lives and the lives of their fans. This move could be seen as an attempt to guide them towards more positive and uplifting messages.Dabiri faced criticism for his approach, particularly from traditionalists within the church. However, he defended his decision by emphasizing the need for the church to evolve and find new ways to connect with people from all walks of life.
The invitation of Pasuma and Portable to the Celestial Church program by Aderemi Dabiri was a strategic move aimed at evangelism through cultural engagement, targeting a diverse audience, and breaking down the barriers between secular and religious spheres. This approach highlights the ongoing evolution of religious practices and outreach methods in response to contemporary societal changes.
Did You Know?
- Celestial Church of Christ: Founded in 1947 in Benin, the Celestial Church of Christ is a prominent African-initiated church with a significant presence in Nigeria.
- Fuji Music: Originating from Nigeria, Fuji music is a popular genre that combines traditional Yoruba music with Islamic influences.
- Street-Hop Music: This genre, represented by artists like Portable, is a fusion of Nigerian hip-hop with street-level themes and local dialects.
- Religious Diversity in Lagos: Lagos is known for its religious diversity, hosting a wide range of Christian denominations and other religious practices.
- Evangelism in Nigeria: Evangelism in Nigeria often involves innovative methods, including the use of media, music, and large-scale crusades to spread religious messages.