Abidemi Faboye, the principal of Abifab College in Ikorodu, Lagos, where the late singer Mohbad studied, has shed light on the artist’s academic achievements. Faboye described Mohbad as a quiet and above-average student.
He joined the school in 2013 and successfully passed his National Examination Council (NECO) exams in one sitting in 2015.
The principal expressed astonishment upon discovering Mohbad’s association with the Marlian music group and his ascent in the music industry. Faboye recalled Mohbad’s active participation in the school’s music club and his leadership in song sessions during quiz competitions.
He emphasised the significance of parental support in their children’s career choices, asserting that education remains crucial regardless of the path chosen.
Mohbad’s untimely passing has stirred discussions, with many offering their condolences. Faboye mourned the loss, highlighting that Mohbad was a promising star whose potential was cut short.
Editorial:
The trajectory of Mohbad, transitioning from a diligent student in Ikorodu to a renowned figure in the Nigerian music scene, is a poignant reminder of life’s unpredictability.
His former principal’s insights offer a contrasting perspective to the public image of the artist, revealing a dedicated student with academic prowess.
However, Mohbad’s tragic end also serves as a stark reminder of artists’ pressures and challenges in the entertainment industry. The complexities of fame and personal and professional challenges can be overwhelming.
The industry and society significantly need to offer support and understanding to artists, ensuring their well-being and mental health.
Mohbad’s story underscores the need for open communication and mentorship in the entertainment industry.
Artists, especially emerging ones, should have access to guidance and support to navigate their challenges.
Did You Know?
- Ikorodu, where Mohbad attended school, is a rapidly developing region in Lagos State.
- The National Examination Council (NECO) is a significant examination body in Nigeria for secondary school students.
- The Marlian music group, which Mohbad was associated with, has a distinct style and a significant following in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian music industry has witnessed the rise of numerous artists who have achieved international acclaim.
- Mental health support and awareness in the entertainment industry are increasingly recognised as essential, with global initiatives advocating for better resources and understanding.