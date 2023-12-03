Mohbad’s Cousin Denies Allegations of Breaking the Singer’s Neck

Darosha Losobeh, the cousin and personal assistant to the late artiste Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, has publicly refuted claims that he was responsible for breaking the singer’s neck. This statement comes in the wake of a viral video showing Mohbad’s coffin, which sparked rumours about the cause of his death.
The PUNCH had reported that Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian record, passed away at 27 on September 12. His death led to widespread calls for justice. It resulted in the arrest and release of his former boss, Azeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley), and Samson Balogun (aka Sam Larry).
Addressing the allegations on his Instagram story, Darosha expressed his deep distress over the accusations, stating that they have severely impacted his mental health. He clarified the circumstances surrounding the handling of Mohbad’s body, explaining that due to the lack of space at the mortuary in Ikorodu, the family decided to keep the body in a coffin in an ambulance overnight. He emphasized that he was not involved in any physical handling of the body and was unaware of the condition of Mohbad’s neck until it was brought up online.
Darosha also touched upon the financial aspects of the burial arrangements, noting that he had contributed N1 million but had no control over the final resting place. He urged the public to refrain from making unfounded accusations and to allow the legal process to unfold, particularly the ongoing autopsy.
In his statement, Darosha also addressed the handling of Mohbad’s assets and music catalogues, stating that they are managed by a lawyer and controlled by ONErpm, a music distribution company. He concluded his statement by calling for patience and respect for the grieving family and friends, emphasizing the need for justice in the case.
Editorial:
In the wake of Darosha Losobeh’s heartfelt denial of the allegations surrounding the tragic death of his cousin, Mohbad, we are reminded of the profound impact that public speculation and social media narratives can have on individuals and families in times of grief. The situation surrounding Mohbad’s death is not just a matter of public interest but also a deeply personal tragedy for those who knew and loved him.
The rapid spread of rumours and accusations without verified information is troubling in our digital age. It underscores the need for responsible reporting and public discourse, especially in sensitive matters such as the death of a public figure. The role of social media in shaping public opinion and, in some cases, influencing legal proceedings cannot be understated.
As we reflect on this situation, it’s crucial to remember the human element at its core. Behind every story, every headline, are real people grappling with loss and pain. The rush to judgment and the spread of unverified claims can exacerbate their suffering and hinder the pursuit of truth and justice.
In this context, the role of the media and the public is to seek information and do so with empathy and respect for due process. It is about balancing the public’s right to know with the rights and dignity of those directly affected by the news.
As we await the results of the ongoing legal proceedings and the autopsy, let us commit to a discourse that is informed, respectful, and sensitive to the complexities of human emotion and the legal process. In doing so, we honour not just the memory of Mohbad but the principles of justice and decency that form the bedrock of our society.
Did You Know?
- The use of coffins for the transportation of bodies is a common practice in many cultures, especially when immediate burial is not possible.
- Mental health impacts of public scrutiny and social media rumours can be profound, especially for individuals closely associated with public figures.
- Autopsies play a crucial role in determining the cause of death and can take several weeks or even months to complete, depending on the complexity of the case.
- The music distribution company ONErpm, mentioned by Darosha, is a global player in the music industry, providing services to artists to manage their music catalogues.
- The Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly the music sector, has seen a significant rise in global influence and market value over the past decade, making the lives and deaths of artists like Mohbad a matter of national and international interest.