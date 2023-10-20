Mohbad’s Father Insists on Presence During Son’s DNA Test

Joseph Aloba, father of the late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, has expressed his desire for the DNA test of his deceased son’s child, Liam, to be conducted in his presence.
Aloba’s insistence stems from the ongoing controversy regarding the child’s paternity and the disputes between the late Marlian singer and his wife.
During a conversation with Stams TV, Aloba debunked rumours about a previously conducted DNA test, as mentioned by skit maker OGBCultist, a close associate of Mohbad. He emphasised the importance of the test and proposed that it be carried out in two separate hospitals to ensure its accuracy.
Aloba stated:
“Nigerians are demanding it. I heard rumours that they did it, but no matter what, I’m Mohbad’s father, so I’ll give consent to the DNA test.”
He further mentioned his cultural background from Ikere Ekiti, where they do not accept illegitimate children. However, he expressed hope that Liam is truly Mohbad’s child, recalling a touching moment when Mohbad introduced Liam to him days before his untimely death.
Aloba also expressed his eagerness for the police to conclude their investigations so that his late son’s burial rites could commence. He mentioned reports of people claiming to have seen Mohbad’s ghost, attributing such sightings to the delay in his burial.
Editorial:
The tragic demise of Mohbad and the subsequent controversies surrounding his death highlights the complexities of fame, family, and societal expectations. While the quest for truth regarding Liam’s paternity is valid, it’s essential to approach the matter with sensitivity, keeping the child’s best interests at heart.
The ongoing investigations and the delay in Mohbad’s burial further underscore the need for transparency and swift justice. It’s crucial for all parties involved to cooperate fully with the authorities, ensuring that the truth prevails and that Mohbad’s legacy is honoured appropriately.
Did You Know?
- Mohbad was a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, known for his unique style and collaborations with other artists.
- DNA testing has become an essential tool in resolving paternity disputes, offering a high degree of accuracy.
- Ikere Ekiti, where Mohbad’s father hails from, is known for its rich cultural heritage and traditions.
- The Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed several controversies, with Mohbad’s case being one of the most recent and prominent.
- The importance of mental health and support systems for artists cannot be overstated, given the pressures and challenges they often face.