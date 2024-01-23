Mohbad’s Father Intensifies Legal Fight, Seeks Witnesses in Son’s Death Inquiry

In a recent development surrounding the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, an application has been filed at the coroner court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, to call additional witnesses. This move, initiated by the deceased’s father, Joseph Aloba, aims to shed more light on the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s untimely demise.
Monisola Odumosu of Hillceetee Partners, representing Joseph Aloba, stated that the testimonies of these witnesses are crucial for a more comprehensive understanding of the events that led to the singer’s death. The law firm pointed out that specific incidents on the Third Mainland Bridge around 2:30 am on September 10, 2023, and at the deceased’s residence on September 12, 2023, which previous witnesses did not mention, could provide vital insights.
The application requests explicitly the testimonies of Ayobami Fisayo, aka Spending, Boluwatife Adeyemo, aka Darosha, and Ibrahim Owodunni, aka Prime Boy, who were with Mohbad at the time of his death. The law firm believes their accounts will significantly contribute to the ongoing inquest.
The statement from the law firm questioned the functionality of the CCTV at Mohbad’s residence, suggesting that it might have been operational when the deceased and others arrived home. This contradicts earlier claims that the CCTV was not functional at the time.
The family source revealed that this request follows the suspension of the ongoing inquest by the coroner, pending the result of the pathologist’s investigation. The family believes that there is still circumstantial evidence that needs to be examined to uncover the real cause of Mohbad’s death.
Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Music, died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27. His death sparked controversies and led to the arrest of several individuals, including Naira Marley and Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, aka Sam Larry. The Lagos State Police Command had inaugurated a special investigation team to probe the death, and Mohbad’s body was exhumed for autopsy on September 21, 2023.
Editorial:
The ongoing inquest into the death of singer Mohbad represents a critical moment in the pursuit of justice and truth. The decision by his father to call additional witnesses is a commendable step towards unravelling the mystery surrounding his untimely death. It underscores the importance of thorough investigations in such cases, where every piece of evidence and testimony can be crucial in determining the truth.
This case also highlights the broader issue of accountability and transparency in the entertainment industry, where incidents can often be shrouded in mystery and controversy. The legal system must ensure that all relevant facts are brought to light and those responsible, if any, are held accountable.
As the inquest continues, it is vital for all parties involved to cooperate fully with the legal process. The testimony of these additional witnesses could provide the missing links needed to piece together the final moments of Mohbad’s life. It is a pursuit not just for closure for the family but also for justice, which is paramount in maintaining public trust in the legal system.
Did You Know?
- Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, was a rising star in the Nigerian music industry, known for his unique style and contributions to the Afrobeat genre.
- The Third Mainland Bridge, mentioned in the investigation, is one of the longest bridges in Africa, connecting Lagos Island to the mainland.
- The role of coroner’s inquests is crucial in determining the cause of unexplained deaths, particularly in cases with public interest or controversy.
- The Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly the music sector, has seen significant growth and global recognition in recent years, bringing increased attention to the welfare and safety of its artists.
- CCTV footage in criminal investigations has become increasingly important in Nigeria, aiding in the resolution of numerous cases.