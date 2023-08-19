Ndlea Enlists Naira Marley For Anti Drug Campaign Amidst Controversy

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has purposefully chosen the contentious artiste Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, for its drug abuse advocacy campaign.
This decision sparked debate due to a video of Naira Marley advising youths against drug use, mainly since he’s previously been associated with promoting drug use.
Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson for NDLEA, clarified the agency’s stance in an interview. He emphasised the importance of the message over the messenger.
Babafemi highlighted Marley’s significant influence over his young fanbase, the Marlians. He believes having their leader advocate against drug abuse could inspire them to lead a drug-free life.
However, Babafemi also stated that the agency would not hesitate to take action if Marley were found with illegal substances. This statement comes after the arrest of some of Marley’s artistes, Zinoleesky and Mohbad, last year.
The choice of Naira Marley as an advocate has faced criticism from various quarters. Actress Tonto Dikeh expressed her disappointment with the NDLEA’s decision on social media.
Similarly, Ossai Success, a former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa aide, threatened legal action against NDLEA if Marley were seen smoking again.
Editorial:
The NDLEA’s decision to involve Naira Marley in its anti-drug campaign is a bold and strategic move. The intention is clear: to leverage Marley’s vast influence to reach and educate a younger audience about the dangers of drug abuse.
However, the choice is not without its critics, many of whom question the sincerity of the campaign given Marley’s past associations.
While the message of discouraging drug use is crucial, the messenger’s credibility is equally important. The NDLEA’s move can be seen as an attempt to rehabilitate Marley’s image, but it also risks diluting the campaign’s impact.
For the campaign to be truly effective, the NDLEA and Marley must ensure consistent messaging and actions aligning with the campaign’s goals.
Did You Know?
- The NDLEA was established in 1989 to combat drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria.
- Naira Marley’s fanbase, known as “Marlians”, is known for its loyalty and vast numbers.
- Drug abuse is a significant issue in Nigeria, with youths being the most affected demographic.
- The NDLEA has previously collaborated with celebrities to promote anti-drug messages.
- Naira Marley has faced legal issues, further sparking debate about his role in the campaign.