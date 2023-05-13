New Horizons in Pageantry – Miss Universe Nigeria Makes a Debut

In a progressive shift that redefines beauty and inclusion, the Silverbird Group recently unveiled the inaugural edition of the Miss Universe Nigeria contest.
This unique pageant embarks on a journey that transcends traditional boundaries, opening its doors to young Nigerian women of diverse backgrounds and personal circumstances.
Unlike its predecessor – the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) – the contest is a standalone entity designed to offer more aspiring young ladies an opportunity to realize their dreams.
The most remarkable aspect of this contest is the inclusivity it promises.
Regardless of marital status, body type, or colour, every woman between 18 and 28 is welcome to participate.
The decision to separate the pageants into two independent entities heralds a new era in Nigeria’s pageantry history.
Previously, the overall winner of MBGN would represent Nigeria internationally at the Miss World pageant, while the first runner-up would participate in Miss Universe.
However, with the ever-evolving criteria of Miss Universe, it became clear that a different platform was needed.
What does this mean for the future of pageantry in Nigeria?
It signifies a shift towards celebrating the diverse identities and stories that make up our society.
It sends a message of empowerment and inclusivity.
It shatters the stereotype of a ‘one-size-fits-all’ beauty standard and creates a platform where every woman can shine uniquely.
The implications of this move go beyond just the world of pageantry.
It sets a precedent for other sectors, encouraging them to break outdated norms and create spaces representing our society.
The time has come for those in power to take decisive steps toward fostering diversity and inclusivity in all sectors.
Whether in pageantry, entertainment, politics, or the corporate world, we must start celebrating our differences rather than using them as grounds for exclusion.
Miss Universe Nigeria is a groundbreaking move, and we call on other organizations and institutions to follow suit.
Let us work towards creating a society where everyone is recognized, celebrated, and given equal opportunities to thrive.
Did You Know?
- The Miss Universe pageant was first held in 1952, and Nigeria started participating in 1984. However, this is Nigeria’s first time to have a standalone Miss Universe pageant.
- The Silverbird Group, which organizes the Miss Universe Nigeria contest, is a multifaceted company interested in radio, television, real estate, and cinemas.
- The registration fee for the Miss Universe Nigeria contest is N15,000. The winner gets to represent Nigeria internationally and wins a car, cash, and endorsement deals.
