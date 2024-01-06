Peter Obi Commends Funke Akindele’s Film for Reflecting Nigerian Struggles

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has commended Nollywood actress Funke Akindele for her groundbreaking film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ which has set a new box office record by grossing N1 billion within three weeks of its release. In his remarks, Obi highlighted that the movie poignantly reflects the challenges underprivileged families face in Nigeria.
He admired the movie’s achievement on social media, calling it a “historic moment in our Nigerian movie industry.” Obi emphasized that Nollywood, represented by talents like Akindele, has been one of Nigeria’s most significant exports over the past decade. He congratulated Akindele for her passion, hard work, and dedication in the movie industry, which has led to this remarkable success.
‘A Tribe Called Judah’ is a commercial success and touches on the complex challenges of less-privileged Nigerian families. Obi praised the film for its skilful storytelling, which combines comic elements with an engaging narrative.
President Bola Tinubu also congratulated Akindele on the success of her latest movie, which has become the highest-grossing Nigerian movie of all time. The film, released on December 15, 2023, surpassed Akindele’s previous films, ‘ Battle on Buka Street’ and ‘Omo Ghetto,’ the second and third-highest-grossing films at the Nigerian box office, respectively.
Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, aka Captain Degzy, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ tells the story of a family of boys who plan to rob a mall to pay their mother’s hospital bill but encounter armed robbers. The film features a cast of seasoned actors, including Nse Ikpe Etim, Timini Egbuson, Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Genoveva Umeh, and Nosa Rex.
Editorial
The phenomenal success of Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ is a testament to Nollywood’s evolving dynamism and global appeal. Peter Obi’s commendation of the film for reflecting the struggles of less-privileged Nigerian families underscores the power of cinema in mirroring societal issues and sparking conversations.
Nollywood’s growth into a significant cultural export for Nigeria demonstrates the industry’s potential to shape narratives and influence perceptions domestically and internationally. Akindele’s achievement with ‘A Tribe Called Judah marks a milestone in box office records and the portrayal of Nigerian stories with authenticity and depth.
This film, and others like it, is crucial in highlighting the realities of life in Nigeria, offering insights into the challenges many face in their daily struggles. It’s a reminder of the importance of storytelling in fostering understanding and empathy and, ultimately, driving social change.
As Nollywood continues to grow and gain international recognition, filmmakers must continue exploring diverse themes that reflect the complexities of Nigerian society. This will not only enrich the industry’s offerings but also contribute significantly to the cultural discourse and development of the nation.
Did You Know?
- Funke Akindele, renowned for her role in the popular TV series ‘Jenifa,’ is a celebrated actress and producer in the Nigerian film industry.
- ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ breaks the N1 billion mark and is a significant achievement in Nollywood, highlighting the industry’s growing commercial success.
- Nollywood is the second-largest film industry in the world by volume, producing thousands of films annually.
- The Nigerian film industry has contributed to the country’s economy, creating employment and fostering creativity.
- The success of Nigerian cinema has led to increased international interest, with Nollywood films being showcased in film festivals and streaming platforms worldwide.