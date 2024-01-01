Portable Advises Against Befriending the Poor for Success

Controversial Nigerian street singer Habeeb Okikiola Oyegbile, better known as Portable, has sparked a debate with his advice to fans about friendships and success. In a series of Instagram posts reflecting on the lessons he learned in 2023, Portable advised his followers to avoid close associations with poor people if they aspire to be successful.
Portable, famed for his hit song ‘Zazoo Zeh’, expressed his thoughts in a mix of Yoruba and Pidgin English. He emphasized the importance of associating with the rich to achieve success. “Omo iya mi I don learn lesson,” he said, which translates to “My people, I have learned a lesson.”
He stated, “When you want to go far, do not walk with poor people. Do not make friends with poor people. You can help the poor but do not stay with poor people. Do not roll with poor people. When you make friends with poor people, you will always be poor. When you roll with big people, you are big. Do you understand? Rich people do not envy poor people, they only help poor people but poor people will envy rich people. So try make you dey roll with rich people.”
Portable’s comments have generated discussions among his fans and the wider public, reflecting on the implications of his advice on social relationships and success.
Editorial
Portable’s recent remarks about avoiding friendships with poor people to achieve success have sparked a conversation about the dynamics of social relationships and their impact on personal growth and success. His advice, while controversial, touches on a broader societal issue regarding the perception of wealth and poverty.
The notion that associating with wealthy individuals can lead to personal success is a common belief in many societies. However, it raises questions about the value of relationships based solely on economic status and the potential neglect of meaningful connections that transcend financial considerations.
Portable highlights the stigma associated with poverty, where poor individuals are seen as less desirable associates. This viewpoint can perpetuate social divisions and hinder the development of a more inclusive society where individuals are valued beyond their economic status.
While pursuing success is a personal journey, it is essential to consider the ethical and moral implications of the means used to achieve it. True success is often found in balancing personal ambition with empathy, compassion, and a sense of community.
As we reflect on Portable’s advice, it’s crucial to remember that success is multifaceted and can be influenced by various factors, including hard work, talent, opportunity, and, importantly, the support and encouragement of a diverse range of people, regardless of their economic background.
Did You Know?
- Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Oyegbile, rose to fame with his hit song ‘Zazoo Zeh’.
- The Nigerian music industry is known for its diverse range of artists and genres, reflecting its rich cultural heritage.
- The concept of success in the entertainment industry often involves not just talent but also networking and associations.
- Social media platforms like Instagram have become significant channels for artists to communicate with their fans and share personal insights.
- Discussions about wealth, poverty, and success are common in the entertainment industry, reflecting broader societal views and values.