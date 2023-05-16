Renowned Musician Seun Kuti Denied Food by Police, Lawyer Claims

Seun Kuti, Afrobeat musician and son of legendary artist Fela Kuti, is reportedly starved in police custody, according to his legal representative, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, a distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
The lawyer alleges that not only is his client being deprived of food, but Kuti’s wife has been barred from delivering meals to him, despite no other provisions being made for his sustenance.
This development comes in the wake of Kuti’s arrest and detention by the Nigeria Police, a move that has sparked criticism from the lawyer.
Olumide-Fusika also took issue with an investigation conducted by Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, into the incident.
Kuti, arrested on Monday during a visit to the state police command, has been the subject of public attention since his detention.
In a statement to the press, Olumide-Fusika expressed his client’s intention to refute Hundeyin’s published “investigative findings” at an appropriate time and place.
He questioned Hundeyin’s decision to publish his investigative report in the media, including The Punch, rather than following due legal process.
In his investigative report, the lawyer highlighted how Hundeyin claimed that Kuti was responsible for damaging a police officer’s vehicle and then assaulting the officer.
However, according to his lawyer, Kuti denies these allegations and will defend himself vigorously against Hundeyin’s findings.
Olumide-Fusika ended his statement by expressing his concern over the denial of food to Kuti, awaiting the police’s next step regarding the alleged crimes against his client.
Editorial Note: Justice Starved, Not Just Seun Kuti
The recent arrest and alleged mistreatment of Seun Kuti, the Afrobeat musician and son of the late Fela Kuti, has brought issues that permeate the Nigerian law enforcement system to the fore.
According to his lawyer, Kuti has not only been detained but also denied food, an act that raises serious questions about fundamental human rights and the conduct of the police.
Kuti’s lawyer explains that the musician’s wife is barred from delivering meals to him.
This means Kuti is left with no means of sustenance while in detention.
It is a disheartening revelation that shows a dire lack of empathy and regard for a person’s basic needs within the police system.
The incident is further complicated by the questionable investigative process led by Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer.
Hundeyin’s decision to publish his investigative findings in the media rather than through legal channels raises severe doubts about the impartiality and integrity of the investigation.
The accused, in this case, Seun Kuti, should have every opportunity to defend himself in a court of law, not in the court of public opinion.
Those in power must act swiftly to address these concerning developments.
It is incumbent upon the Nigerian government to ensure that the rights of every citizen, regardless of their status or the charges against them, are protected.
Law enforcement agencies must conduct their operations with utmost professionalism and respect for human rights.
Any maltreatment or denial of fundamental rights, such as access to food, should not be tolerated.
Therefore, we urge the government to initiate an independent inquiry into Kuti’s treatment while in police custody.
This would not only serve justice in this particular case but could also set a precedent for how law enforcement handles future cases.
The Nigerian public deserves nothing less than absolute transparency and accountability from those tasked with upholding the law.
As citizens, we must demand fair and just treatment for all detainees.
Let us engage in critical dialogue, raise our voices against injustices, and seek comprehensive reforms in our law enforcement system.
The fight for a fair and humane justice system continues.
