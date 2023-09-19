Sanwo-Olu Calls in DSS for Mohbad Death Investigation

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has enlisted the Department of Security Services (DSS) to investigate the death of singer Mohbad. The announcement came through a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.
Mohbad, formerly with Marlian Records, passed away last week at 27. The state government expressed its condolences to the family and fans of the late artist.
The statement conveyed the government’s sorrow.
It read,
“We feel the pains of losing such a talented and promising young man.”
Sanwo-Olu has expanded the investigative team. He invited the DSS to collaborate with the police special investigative team in Lagos.
The Governor has issued a directive. Anyone involved in events leading to Mohbad’s death will face legal consequences.
The DSS has joined the probe. The aim is to secure justice for Mohbad, his family, and fans.
The government is seeking public assistance. It urges those with relevant information to come forward and promises confidentiality.
Mohbad’s management announced a tribute event. A candlelight procession and tribute night are planned for the late artist.
Editorial
The untimely death of Mohbad, a promising young artist, has left many in shock and sorrow. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s decision to involve the DSS in the investigation is a step in the right direction.
However, the involvement of multiple agencies raises questions. Will this lead to a more thorough investigation or create bureaucratic hurdles?
The Governor’s directive to hold accountable those involved is commendable. Yet, it also puts the spotlight on the effectiveness of the investigative agencies.
The call for public assistance is crucial. It underscores the importance of community involvement in solving such tragic cases.
The government must ensure a transparent and speedy investigation. Anything less would be a disservice to Mohbad, his family, and his legion of fans.
Did You Know?
- Mohbad was a rising star in the Nigerian music industry, particularly in the Afrobeat genre.
- The Department of Security Services (DSS) is one of the principal security agencies in Nigeria.
- Lagos State has one of the most active entertainment industries in Nigeria.
- In 2020, the Nigerian music industry was estimated to be worth $40 million.
- Afrobeat music has gained international recognition, with artists like Wizkid and Burna Boy winning global awards.