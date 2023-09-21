Senator Abbo Vows Prosecution in Mohbad’s Death Investigation

Senator Ishaku Abbo, representing Adamawa State North Senatorial District, has given assurances of prosecution for anyone implicated in the police investigation into Ilerioluwa Aloba’s (known as Mohbad) death.
Mohbad, previously affiliated with the Marlians record label led by Afeez Fashola (Naira Marley), tragically passed away on September 12, 2023.
Senator Abbo, accompanied by Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, visited Mohbad’s grieving family.
As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Entertainment Economy, Abbo expressed the Senate’s intent to delve into the circumstances of Mohbad’s demise.
He also voiced his support for the establishment of a Creative Economy Commission and highlighted a Bill, backed by the presidency, aiming to provide funds for victims’ families in situations like this.
Abbo emphasised the importance of justice, stating that no one is above the law. He confirmed the acting IG’s directive for a thorough investigation.
The senator reassured that the police would prosecute anyone found culpable in Mohbad’s death. He encouraged the deceased’s mother to remain strong, asserting that everyone deserves to live without fear.
He also mentioned the public’s demand for a commission to address disputes between record labels and their artists.
The Lagos State Police Command has since exhumed Mohbad’s body and detained the nurse linked to his death.
Editorial:
The tragic passing of Mohbad, a promising artist, has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry and the nation at large.
The circumstances surrounding his death have raised numerous questions, highlighting the need for transparency and justice.
Senator Ishaku Abbo’s commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution of those involved is commendable.
It underscores the importance of holding individuals accountable, irrespective of their status or influence.
The entertainment industry, while a beacon of creativity and talent, has its shadows. Disputes between artists and record labels, and the pressures faced by young artists, can sometimes lead to dire consequences.
The proposed Creative Economy Commission could serve as a platform to address these challenges, ensuring that artists’ rights and well-being are prioritised.
As the nation mourns Mohbad’s untimely death, it’s crucial to reflect on the broader issues within the industry and take proactive steps to safeguard the future of its talents.
Did You Know?
- Mohbad was a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, gaining significant traction in recent years.
- The Marlians record label, which Mohbad was associated with, is led by popular artist Naira Marley.
- Disputes between artists and record labels are not uncommon and can sometimes lead to legal battles.
- The Nigerian entertainment industry is one of the largest in Africa, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP.
- The global spotlight on Afrobeat music has seen Nigerian artists gain international recognition and collaborations.