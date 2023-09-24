Visa Joy Turns to Grief: Mohbad’s Unforeseen Departure

A Canada-based promoter, Prince George, made a heart-wrenching revelation. Singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, passed away the day his Canadian visa was approved.
This was announced during a candlelight event in Toronto. George had a surprise planned for Bella Shmurda’s show in Canada.
He wanted to bring Mohbad on stage. But on reaching out to Mohbad’s manager about the visa, he learned of the singer’s demise.
Bella Shmurda, deeply affected, spoke at the event. He recalled his last moments with Mohbad, expressing profound shock.
Editorial:
The sudden departure of Mohbad is a poignant reminder of life’s unpredictability. His promising journey in music was cut short, leaving fans and peers in a state of disbelief.
Such events highlight the fragility of life. They remind us to value every moment and the relationships we forge.
The music community now faces the challenge of filling the void left by Mohbad. His contributions were not just melodies but memories that will endure.
A thorough investigation into his passing is essential. It will provide clarity and closure to his vast fanbase and the industry.
Did You Know?
- Mohbad’s birth name is Ilerioluwa Aloba.
- He had a deep bond with Bella Shmurda.
- Beyond singing, Mohbad was a talented songwriter.
- Nigerian artists like Mohbad are making waves internationally.
- Candlelight vigils, like Toronto’s, symbolise remembrance and unity.