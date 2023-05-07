HYPPADEC Joins Forces with Stakeholders to Tackle Kebbi Flooding Challenges

The Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has organized a meeting with stakeholders in Kebbi to establish strategies for mitigating the impact of floods affecting 14 flood-prone local government areas.
HYPPADEC’s Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, stated that the gathering would also discuss communities that have experienced flooding over the past five years.
On Sunday, he announced this at the 2023 stakeholders’ conference on flood mitigation and associated matters in Birnin Kebbi.
Sadiq-Yelwa emphasized the need to understand the causes of flooding and explore ways to reduce their frequency.
The commission acknowledged the crucial role played by stakeholders and expressed its commitment to easing the difficulties faced by communities in the state.
The managing director explained that the commission believes most of the flooding problems can be managed by the communities through awareness campaigns about flood risks and early warning measures.
HYPPADEC is ready to support communities facing serious ecological and drainage problems but is limited by available resources.
Sadiq-Yelwa expressed the commission’s willingness to finance 60% of projects to control erosion, floods, and drainage if local governments could contribute 40% of the funding.
This partnership would help communities experience the positive impact of HYPPADEC’s presence.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has already begun initiatives based on the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET)’s 2023 flood predictions for the 14 local government areas.
The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also highlighted that the release of water from dams in Sokoto and Niger states had caused many previous floods.
The authorities have been urged to dredge the dams to mitigate flooding in the state.
The meeting was attended by the state Ministries of Environment, traditional rulers, Local Government Council Chairmen, and farmers’ representatives.
All stakeholders agreed to cooperate with HYPPADEC and the state government to address the flooding issue.
Editorial Note
HYPPADEC’s Vital Efforts to Tackle Kebbi’s Flooding Crisis
The recent collaboration between HYPPADEC and stakeholders in Kebbi is an essential step toward addressing the devastating impact of floods in the region.
As the managing director pointed out, understanding the causes of these floods and exploring ways to reduce their frequency is critical.
Given the presence of numerous rivers, the state’s vulnerability to flooding cannot be ignored. The authorities’ willingness to dredge the dams in Sokoto and Niger states could be a significant part of the solution.
HYPPADEC’s commitment to supporting communities facing ecological and drainage issues is commendable.
By partnering with local governments and financing 60% of projects to control erosion, floods, and drainage, the commission can make a tangible impact on affected communities.
Other agencies and authorities involved in flood management should emulate this proactive approach.
It is crucial for all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, local government council chairmen, and farmers’ representatives, to actively participate in the joint efforts to address Kebbi’s flooding crisis.
By working together, sharing experience and knowledge, and pooling resources, it is possible to mitigate the devastating effects of flooding on the communities.
For the people of Kebbi and the state’s future, we urge those in power to take decisive action, implement effective solutions, and work together to prevent further flooding disasters.
