Keystone Bank Steps Up for Environmental Safety, Gifts Protective Gear to AEPB

Keystone Bank Equips AEPB Workers with Protective Gear
Keystone Bank Limited, a leading Nigerian deposit money bank, recently donated protective garments to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to advance environmental sustainability. The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) will distribute the items among its highway sweepers and workers in the FCT.
Suleiman Mohammed, the bank’s Head of the Public Sector Group, presented the protective garments to AEPB, emphasizing that maintaining a clean environment should not rest solely on state governments. The waste management personnel of AEPB will use the garments to safeguard themselves from hazards, especially motorists, while cleaning the capital city.
Mohammed elaborated, “As part of Keystone Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), we present these protective garments to support the government’s environmental sanitation efforts. As a bank, we believe seriously that if we neglect the environment, we are all going to suffer for it. The starting point is supporting those who are directly and actively participating in taking care of the environment. These are the people we see every day and night, under the sun and in the rain keeping our environment clean and safe.”
He added that providing protective garments would significantly improve workers’ safety and motivation. The bank is eager to collaborate with states and other organizations that preserve a clean and secure environment.
AEPB Director Engr. Osilamah Braimah expressed gratitude for the donation and noted it was the first time a bank had made such a contribution to the board. He emphasized the gesture’s impact on personnel productivity and urged other corporate organizations to follow Keystone Bank’s example.
Editorial: Keystone Bank Sets Precedent for Corporate Environmental Responsibility
Keystone Bank Limited’s recent donation of protective garments to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) workers highlights the role of corporate entities in supporting environmental sustainability efforts. The bank’s environmental commitment is a model for other corporations to follow suit.
The current state of environmental affairs demands increased government and private sector efforts. As the effects of climate change and pollution become more evident, it is imperative that corporations actively contribute to environmental preservation. By providing protective gear for AEPB workers, Keystone Bank promotes the workers’ safety and supports the government’s environmental sanitation programs.
This gesture demonstrates the potential for public-private partnerships in tackling environmental challenges. Other corporate organizations should emulate Keystone Bank’s dedication to environmental responsibility and collaborate with governmental agencies to create a sustainable future.
It is time for corporations to step up and take an active role in supporting the environment. By partnering with government agencies and prioritizing environmental sustainability, corporations can make a lasting impact on the planet and inspire change in their industries.
Did you know?
- Nigeria generates around 32 million metric tons of waste annually.
- Approximately 60% of the waste generated in Nigeria is collected, while the remaining 40% is left uncollected and untreated.
- Over 70% of Nigeria’s industries are located in urban areas, leading to increased waste and pollution in these regions.
