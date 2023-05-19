NiMet Issues Warning on Impending Severe Thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of severe thunderstorms looming over the northeastern parts of the country.
The Central Forecasts Office of NiMet issued this warning.
NiMet spokesperson, Muntari Ibrahim, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.
Ibrahim noted that severe thunderstorm cells were observed over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba, moving in a North-East-South-West direction at 30 km/h ground speed.
“These are expected to propagate westward to give squally thunderstorms to some cities,” he said.
The statement also reported the development of another thunderstorm cell over the high ground of Jos, which is anticipated to propagate westward and affect parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Enugu, Ebonyi, and northern Cross River in the next three to six hours.
Kaduna, FCT, and Niger State areas will experience thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rains within the next 6 hours.
The agency advised the public to exercise caution as these thunderstorms are expected to be preceded by strong winds, which may bring down trees, electric poles, and unsecured structures.
It is recommended that people stay indoors during heavy rainfall to avoid the risk of being struck by lightning.
Furthermore, NiMet advised all airline operators to regularly access weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.
“Disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season,” the statement read.
Editor’s Take: NiMet’s Weather Warnings: A Call for Preparedness and Caution
NiMet’s recent warning about impending severe thunderstorms in the northeastern parts of the country is a sobering reminder of the unpredictable and often severe nature of weather patterns.
This weather event not only has the potential to disrupt daily activities but also poses a significant risk to property and lives if the necessary precautions are not taken.
The proactive approach adopted by NiMet is commendable.
The agency’s advisories aim to equip disaster risk managers, agencies, individuals, and airline operators with crucial information to inform their decision-making and planning processes.
Such preparedness can help avert potential losses and ensure the safety of residents and property.
However, it’s essential that the public heed these warnings.
Measures such as staying indoors during heavy rains and securing loose objects can significantly mitigate the risks associated with severe weather events.
Also, constant vigilance and readiness to adapt to changing weather conditions are essential.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is responsible for weather and climate forecasts in Nigeria.
- NiMet also provides meteorological, climatological, hydrological, and geophysical services to support decision-making processes.
- Thunderstorms can produce strong winds, lightning, torrential rains, and even hail.
