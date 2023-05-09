Urgent: Nigerians, Prepare and Relocate Amid Flood Warning

The head of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Mr. Clement Nze, has urged Nigerians inhabiting flood-prone regions to stay alert and consider moving to safer, higher grounds.
In a Tuesday interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Nze emphasized the need for such precautions to avoid potential calamities and emergencies that may transpire in the upcoming months due to expected flooding.
NAN recollects that NIHSA’s 2023 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) had forewarned that 178 local government jurisdictions across 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were within the zones of “Highly Probable Flood Risks.”
Nze underscored that all concerned parties, including government entities at various levels and individual citizens, must utilize the data from the AFO effectively to prevent and mitigate the detrimental consequences of flooding across the country.
He urged adherence to the advisories and encouraged everyone to act responsibly. “NIHSA published the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) as early as mid-February, which is quite extraordinary compared to preceding years,” Nze remarked.
He underscored that prompt warnings coupled with swift actions for preparedness are essential to curtailing the adverse effects of flood disasters.
He further advised inhabitants of floodplain areas to remain vigilant, relocate to safer locations, and only visit the floodplains during daytime for routine economic activities.
“Those residing near river banks, particularly along the trans-boundary Rivers Niger and Benue, should closely monitor the rivers’ periodic surges. Coastal cities throughout the country are also on high alert for potential coastal flooding,” warned Nze.
He clarified that NIHSA’s role in flood-related matters is primarily advisory, and the agency has been facilitating discussions on subjects such as the dredging of significant rivers.
This initiative, he explained, would enhance their capacity to accommodate water and, consequently, diminish the risk of river overflows that commonly lead to flood catastrophes.
Nze revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari had issued a directive during the peak of flooding that resulted in the formation of the Presidential Committee for the Development of a Comprehensive Action Plan for Preventing Flood Disasters in Nigeria.
This committee, he affirmed, is addressing all relevant issues, including the dredging of the nation’s primary rivers, to prevent future flood disasters.
NAN confirms that the 32 states flagged as “Highly Probable Flood Risks Areas” include Adamawa, Abia, Akwa- Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Edo, among others.
Editorial Note: A Call to Preparedness Amidst Rising Flood Threats
In the Face of Nature’s Fury
Floods are no strangers to Nigeria, and the recent advisory from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) is a timely warning.
With the agency’s Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) predicting “Highly Probable Flood Risks” in 178 local government areas across 32 states and the FCT, prompt, coordinated action is pressing.
The Current State of Affairs
NIHSA has been proactive, releasing the 2023 AFO as early as mid-February, an unprecedented move.
This proactive stance reflects the seriousness of the situation. Yet, the real test lies in how effectively this information is used by stakeholders – government entities, community leaders, and individuals alike.
The High Stakes
Floods wreak havoc, causing loss of life and property and disrupting livelihoods.
Coastal cities are on high alert, and residents near significant rivers have been advised to monitor water levels closely.
While these warnings are crucial, what is equally important is the public’s response to these advisories.
Preparedness is the key – and that’s where our collective focus should be.
Acknowledging the Other Side
Some may argue that moving to higher ground is a knee-jerk response, disruptive to daily life, and financially burdensome.
While this perspective has its merits, it’s essential to remember that the cost of inaction could be much higher.
Building a Case for Preparedness
To those who question the necessity of relocating, let’s consider the facts. First, NIHSA’s advisory isn’t an alarmist narrative; it’s a data-driven warning based on flood outlooks.
Timely response to such warnings can drastically reduce the negative impact of flood disasters.
To quote Mr. Nze, “Early warnings, matched with early action in terms of preparedness to reduce the negative impact of flood disasters, is what is expected.”
Conceding a Point
The advisory disrupts daily life, particularly for those residing in floodplains which are advised to relocate and only return during the day for regular activities.
However, this inconvenience is a small price for the safety of life and property.
Towards a Solution
The need of the hour is not just individual action but a coordinated effort.
Dredging of major rivers can reduce overflow, and a comprehensive action plan, like the one initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari, can help mitigate the damage caused by floods.
These solutions, however, require government intervention.
As citizens, our responsibility is to heed the warnings, prepare, and move to higher ground if necessary.
Reinforcing the Message
In the face of potential floods, preparedness is our best defense.
With 32 states on the list of “Highly Probable Flood Risks,” our response should be swift and decisive. So let’s make safety our priority and heed NIHSA’s advice.
