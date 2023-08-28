Ecoweb360 Launches Tree Planting Initiative In Ekiti

ECOWEB360, an environmental foundation, has initiated a campaign to plant 400 Gmelina trees in Ekiti State. The move aims to mitigate global warming and greenhouse effects.
The flag-off ceremony took place in Awajin Community, Olujoda, Ado-Ekiti. Chief Coordinating Officer of ECOWEB360, Olajumoke Adeseko, expressed concern over recent flooding incidents across Nigeria.
Adeseko, represented by Environmental Officer Bola Olaboye, emphasized the far-reaching impacts of climate change. These include health issues, soil degradation, and loss of property.
The initiative will extend to two states in the South-West: Ekiti and Ondo. It aims to address various environmental challenges, including flooding and soil erosion.
Ekiti State Coordinator of ECOWEB360, Adeyanju Ayodele, highlighted the multiple benefits of Gmelina trees. These include medicinal uses, air purification, and erosion control.
Editorial
Planting for a Greener Future: The ECOWEB360 Initiative
The ECOWEB360’s Gmelina tree planting initiative in Ekiti State is a commendable step towards combating climate change. It’s not just an environmental gesture; it’s a multi-faceted approach to solving complex issues like global warming, soil erosion, and flooding.
The initiative also serves as an educational platform. It raises awareness about the importance of tree planting and its numerous benefits, from medicinal to environmental.
However, the success of such initiatives hinges on community participation and government support. Without these, even the most well-intentioned projects can falter.
Did You Know?
- Gmelina trees are fast-growing and can reach maturity in just 4-5 years.
- The wood from Gmelina trees is commonly used in furniture making.
- Gmelina trees are also known for their medicinal properties, including the treatment of leprosy and wounds.
- The tree is native to Southeast Asia but has been successfully introduced in other tropical regions.
- Gmelina trees can also be used in agroforestry systems, providing both timber and shade for crops.