Edo State Governor Launches Decade-Long Plan to Revive Forest Resources

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has initiated a 10-year restoration project to rejuvenate Edo forests.
The Edo State Forestry Commission was inaugurated to formulate strategies to counter deforestation and forest degradation and develop the state’s forest assets.
Obaseki stated that the commission’s establishment, by the Edo State Forestry Commission law, was envisioned to sustain and protect the state’s forest reserves and wildlife resources for forthcoming generations.
The commission’s inauguration was held at the Okomu National Park in Udo, Ovia South West local government area.
Obaseki expressed concern over the degradation and loss of forest lands over the years.
However, he assured the newly formed commission would work towards reversing this trend and utilizing the state’s forest and wildlife resources to foster ecosystem conservation.
Obaseki elaborated on the state’s long history of forestry management, dating back almost a century.
He recalled the 50-year felling cycle established in the 1920s, where loggers were not allowed to return to a specific area for half a century to facilitate the regrowth of cut trees.
“Despite having a history of managing our forests until as recently as 1995, we had no plans for forestry sustainability when I assumed office. We’ve suffered several setbacks, largely due to illegal loggers and other damaging practices that have led to the significant reduction and degradation of our forests,” the governor said.
Obaseki reminisced about setting up an advisory committee 2018 comprising experts advising on the sustainable management of the state’s forest and wildlife resources.
The committee also looked into the potential of establishing an institution dedicated to this cause.
The governor criticized past practices of bundling forestry issues with other ministries, such as agriculture or environment, which deterred independent and unbiased consideration of forestry matters.
Editorial
Governor Godwin Obaseki’s move to establish the Edo State Forestry Commission reflects a forward-thinking and strategic approach to conserving the state’s forest assets.
The commission’s mandate to counter deforestation and forest degradation and foster forest asset development is critical to ecological sustainability.
Forests, as we know, are vital to mitigating climate change, preserving biodiversity, and supporting local economies.
Therefore, the inauguration of this commission can potentially lead to far-reaching benefits, not just for Edo State but for the entire nation.
The governor’s commitment to ensuring forest preservation and sustainable management is commendable.
His decision to invite experts to advise on the issue underscores the seriousness of the administration’s intention to manage the state’s forest and wildlife resources effectively.
This initiative could serve as a model for other states in Nigeria and other nations, highlighting the importance of viewing forestry as an independent and crucial sector deserving of its dedicated resources and strategies.
