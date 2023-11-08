Governor Sanwo-Olu Appeals for Public Help to Purify Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has made a public appeal for support in realising a cleaner and less polluted Lagos. Communicating through his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, the governor emphasised that achieving a cleaner Lagos requires innovative thinking and strict discipline.
Sanwo-Olu has reassigned the Commissioner of the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, to spearhead this initiative, citing Wahab’s passion, practical approach, and the discipline necessary for such challenging tasks. The governor praised the immediate actions taken by LAWMA, LASEPA, LAGESC, and other agencies in their efforts to clean up Lagos.
Highlighting a recent success, the governor spoke about the transformation of an illegal dumpsite in Amuwo Odofin, viewing it as a prime example of the ongoing environmental regeneration projects across the state. He stressed the need for the cooperation of all residents to achieve the desired outcome of a cleaner Lagos.
Editorial
Governor Sanwo-Olu’s call for a collective effort to clean up Lagos is a testament to the shared responsibility of environmental stewardship. The vision for a cleaner Lagos is not only commendable but also necessary for the health and well-being of its residents. However, the call to action must be met with tangible support and resources that empower citizens to contribute effectively.
The reassignment of Mr Tokunbo Wahab is a strategic move that signals a serious commitment to environmental issues. Yet, the success of such initiatives hinges on the active participation of the community. It is crucial that the government not only leads but also listens and responds to the needs and suggestions of its citizens.
The clean-up campaigns and the rehabilitation of illegal dumpsites are significant steps, but they must be part of a larger, sustainable waste management strategy. This includes education on waste reduction, recycling programmes, and strict enforcement of environmental laws.
The government’s role is to facilitate, but it is the residents who will drive the change. A cleaner Lagos will result from the collective daily actions of its people. Therefore, we must all embrace our role as environmental custodians and work towards a greener, cleaner city.
Did You Know?
- Lagos is Africa’s most populous city, with its waste management practices having a significant impact on the environment and public health.
- The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is one of the largest waste management operations in West Africa.
- Lagos has initiated several innovative waste-to-wealth programmes aimed at recycling and energy generation.
- The city’s waterways offer a unique opportunity for water-based waste collection and transport, reducing the reliance on congested road networks.
- Community-based waste reduction initiatives have the potential to significantly reduce the volume of waste generated in Lagos, promoting environmental sustainability.