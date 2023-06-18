Group to Tinubu: Ensure Oil Firms Compensate Harmed Communities

The Akwa Ibom Oil Producing Community Development Network has urged President Bola Tinubu to insist that international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the Niger Delta region compensate communities affected by oil exploration activities.
The group claims that the IOCs have subjected these communities to pollution, land degradation, and human rights abuses.
The group’s President-General, Dr Ufot Phenson, and Secretary, Emmanuel Bassey, jointly signed a statement highlighting the daily suffering of the people due to the economic activities of oil companies.
They cited frequent oil spillages that pollute drinking and fishing water and gas flaring, damaging residential and business buildings, affecting the real estate business and rendering farmlands unproductive.
The group has urged President Tinubu to hold any IOC accountable that attempts to evade environmental remediation of the affected oil communities.
Editorial
Oil Exploration and Community Compensation: A Matter of Justice and Responsibility
The call by the Akwa Ibom Oil Producing Community Development Network for compensation from international oil companies (IOCs) for communities affected by oil exploration activities is a stark reminder of the environmental and social costs of Nigeria’s oil wealth.
Critics may argue that such demands are unrealistic or overlook the economic benefits of oil exploration to the country.
However, these arguments fail to acknowledge the severe environmental degradation and human rights abuses that these communities endure.
The allegations of pollution, land degradation, and human rights abuses are grave and warrant serious attention.
If the IOCs are responsible for these damages, they must be held accountable. It is not enough to extract wealth from these communities; they must also share in the benefits.
The government has a crucial role to play in this. It must ensure that IOCs adhere to environmental standards and compensate communities for any damages caused by their activities.
This is not just a matter of justice for the affected communities; it is also a matter of corporate responsibility and sustainable development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and the 12th largest in the world.
- The Niger Delta region, where most of Nigeria’s oil is produced, covers an area of over 70,000 square kilometres.
- Oil spillages and gas flaring are significant environmental issues in the Niger Delta, leading to water pollution, land degradation, and air pollution.
- It is estimated that oil and gas activities have led to the loss of 3 million hectares of mangrove forests in the Niger Delta – the largest mangrove forest in Africa.
