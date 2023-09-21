Jubril Usman Promises to Address Kogi’s Persistent Flooding Issue

Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (retd), the Accord Party’s governorship candidate for the upcoming November 11 election in Kogi State, has pledged to address the state’s chronic flooding problem.
Speaking at a stakeholders’ gathering in Lokoja, Usman emphasised the collective responsibility to confront this recurring issue. He expressed his empathy towards flood victims and assured them that flooding would be effectively managed under his leadership.
Usman outlined potential solutions, including constructing embankments and relocating residents from flood-prone areas to safer grounds. He also proposed building a coastal road connecting Ibaji Local Government in Kogi to Onitsha in Anambra State, aiming to improve transportation within Kogi.
Highlighting Kogi’s vast mineral and human resources, Usman stated that the state has the potential to thrive economically. He envisions an Accord Party-led administration that would focus on poverty alleviation.
He plans to establish the Kogi Information Technology Agency to engage the youth. Usman committed to offering employment opportunities in the state Civil Service for top-performing students while supporting those with lower qualifications.
Editorial:
The persistent flooding in Kogi State has long been a cause for concern, affecting countless lives and properties. Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman’s commitment to addressing this issue is timely and essential.
While a natural phenomenon, flooding can be managed with the right strategies and infrastructural developments. Usman’s approach, which combines empathy with actionable solutions, is commendable.
Kogi State’s potential is undeniable. With its rich resources, the state can indeed be an economic powerhouse.
However, to achieve this, it requires visionary leadership that addresses immediate challenges and lays the foundation for sustainable growth. Usman’s focus on youth engagement and employment is particularly noteworthy.
By harnessing the younger generation’s potential, Kogi can drive innovation and progress. As the election approaches, voters must consider candidates who offer immediate solutions and long-term visions for the state’s prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State is strategically located, serving as a confluence for the Rivers Niger and Benue.
- The state is ethnically diverse, with significant groups including the Igala, Ebira, and Okun.
- Kogi is rich in mineral resources, including coal, limestone, and iron ore.
- The Ajaokuta Steel Company, one of Africa’s largest steel mills, is in Kogi.
- The Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, Kogi’s capital, is a significant sports venue in the region.