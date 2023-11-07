Lagos Cracks Down on Illegal Waste Disposal at Ogba Mall, Ajah Market

In a decisive move to combat illegal waste disposal, the Lagos State Government, in a joint operation with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences, has sealed off Ogba City Mall and Ajah Market. The announcement came through a statement from Folashade Kadiri, the Director of Public Affairs at LAWMA, confirming the closure of these prominent commercial hubs.
The enforcement team’s actions extended beyond the closures, as they also dismantled makeshift stalls and unauthorized structures along the Ajah Jubilee Bridge and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor. Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, emphasized that this initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to address the rampant issue of littering and improper waste disposal by markets and businesses across Lagos.
Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the Managing Director of LAWMA, echoed the sentiment, urging traders and corporate entities to uphold cleanliness and environmental health standards. The statement highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a clean state, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration firmly upholding a zero-tolerance policy towards environmental neglect.
Editorial:
The recent closure of Ogba City Mall and Ajah Market by the Lagos State Government is a testament to the administration’s resolve to enforce environmental laws strictly. This action sends a clear message: compliance with waste disposal regulations is not optional. It is a necessary duty for all marketplaces and commercial entities.
We, as a collective voice, support this crackdown. It is a step towards instilling a culture of responsibility among business owners and the public. The health risks associated with illegal waste disposal are far too significant to ignore, and the environmental impact is devastating. It is high time that all stakeholders recognize the importance of a clean environment and contribute to the sustainability of our urban spaces.
The government’s role is pivotal, but the onus is also on the citizens to adapt to better waste management practices. We suggest that the authorities continue with these enforcement drives while also providing education on waste disposal and recycling. Additionally, there should be an investment in infrastructure that supports proper waste management, including more accessible disposal points and recycling centers.
The conclusion is clear: a clean Lagos is a collective responsibility. The government’s firm stance should be a wake-up call for all. It is not just about avoiding penalties but about taking pride in our city’s cleanliness and well-being.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State generates over 10,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, making it one of the largest waste-generating entities in Africa.
- LAWMA has initiated various recycling programs aimed at reducing the waste that ends up in landfills.
- The state’s waste management infrastructure has been undergoing modernization to cope with the increasing population and waste generation.
- Lagos has a Waste-to-Wealth program, which encourages the conversion of waste materials into useful products.
- The Lagos State Government has been exploring the adoption of waste-to-energy technologies to improve waste management and energy production.