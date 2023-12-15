Nigeria Second Highest Contributor to $26B Cigarette Butt Pollution

Nigeria ranks as the second-largest contributor in Africa to the staggering $26 billion annual global cost of environmental pollution caused by cigarette butts and packaging. This alarming statistic comes from a recent African Tobacco Control Alliance (ATCA) analysis.
The ATCA’s findings, based on research from the Global Centre for Good Governance in Tobacco Control and published in the journal Tobacco Control, reveal a direct correlation between a country’s smoking rate and its contribution to cigarette filter pollution. The cost of this pollution is estimated at $26 billion annually or $186 billion over a decade.
South Africa leads the list of African countries contributing to this pollution, followed by Nigeria, Sudan, Mozambique, Kenya, and Ethiopia. While these figures may seem small compared to the annual economic losses from tobacco, which amount to $1.4 trillion, and the eight million deaths attributed to tobacco each year, the environmental impact of this pollution is significant and preventable.
The data used in this estimate were sourced from the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, The Tobacco Atlas, and the World Wildlife Fund. The report highlights that low and middle-income countries, particularly in Africa, are disproportionately affected due to increasing smoking rates, high plastic leakage, and inadequate waste management capabilities.
Editorial
The recent revelation that Nigeria is Africa’s second-largest contributor to the global environmental cost of cigarette butt pollution is a wake-up call. This issue goes beyond health concerns associated with smoking; it’s about the broader environmental impact of our habits and industries. The $26 billion annual cost of this pollution is a stark reminder of the hidden price of tobacco consumption.
We must view this as an environmental issue and a call to action for broader societal change. We must address the root causes of this pollution, including high smoking rates and inadequate waste management systems. This challenge presents an opportunity for innovation in environmental policies and public health initiatives.
However, tackling this issue requires a collaborative approach. Governments, health organizations, environmental agencies, and the public must work together to reduce smoking rates and improve waste management practices. It’s not just about mitigating the current impact; it’s about preventing future harm.
The fight against cigarette butt pollution is a fight for a healthier, more sustainable future. Let’s take this challenge as an opportunity to make meaningful changes that will benefit our environment and health.
Did You Know?
- Cigarette butts are the most littered item in the world, with an estimated 4.5 trillion discarded annually.
- Cigarette filters are made of cellulose acetate, a type of plastic that can take up to 10 years to decompose.
- The chemicals leached from cigarette butts can be toxic to marine and freshwater fish species.
- In a study, one cigarette butt per litre of water was enough to kill half of the fish exposed in a laboratory setting.
- Several cities around the world, including San Francisco, have imposed a cigarette litter abatement fee to tackle the cost of cleaning up cigarette butt waste.