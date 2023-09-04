Nma Calls For Urgent Measures Against Looming Flood Crisis

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has sounded the alarm, urging both State and Federal Governments to ramp up their emergency preparedness in anticipation of impending floods.
Dr. Uche Ojinmah, NMA’s President, highlighted this concern during a press briefing that concluded the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Owerri.
The meeting, “Healthcare System in a Depressed Economy,” occurred from August 27 to September 3.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) previously warned about potential flooding in several states. This is due to the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.
States at risk include Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Anambra. Ojinmah emphasised the need for proactive measures, such as desilting drainages and clearing obstructions from flood plains.
He also advised residents near low-lying areas to relocate to safer locations and urged governments to assist.
Ojinmah called for the swift implementation of palliatives to help Nigerians cope with the current economic challenges, including rising food prices.
He stressed the importance of ensuring these aids reach the intended recipients and not remain stored in warehouses.
Editorial:
Anticipating the Deluge: Proactivity is Key
The NMA’s call for heightened emergency preparedness against potential flooding is timely and crucial. With climate change intensifying weather patterns, such warnings can no longer be taken lightly.
If not adequately addressed, the impending floods could lead to significant loss of life, property damage, and a strain on the nation’s healthcare system.
While the NMA focuses primarily on health, the broader implications of such disasters touch every facet of society. From economic disruptions to infrastructural damage, the ripple effects are vast.
State and Federal Governments must heed this call and take comprehensive measures.
Proactivity, in this case, is not just about preventing a disaster but also about safeguarding the nation’s future.
Did You Know?
- The Lagdo Dam, located in Cameroon, significantly impacts the Benue River’s water levels in Nigeria.
- Flooding can significantly lead to waterborne diseases such as cholera if clean water sources are contaminated.
- The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) was founded in 1951 and is the largest medical association in West Africa.
- Floods can disrupt agricultural activities, leading to food shortages and price hikes.
- 2012, Nigeria experienced one of its worst floods, affecting over seven million people and causing significant economic losses.