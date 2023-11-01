Ogun Residents on Edge as Heavy Rainfall Threatens Fresh Flooding from Oyan Dam

Recent heavy rainfall has heightened concerns among residents of flood-prone communities in Ogun State, as the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority contemplates releasing more water from the Oyan River Dam. The dam’s management has reportedly informed stakeholders in these vulnerable communities about this potential action.
Abayomi Akinde, the chairman of the Riverview Estate in Isheri, expressed on Tuesday that such a move could trigger another flooding crisis in the region. Previously, communities like Isheri, Arepo, Lafenwa, Warewa, and others along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway experienced displacement due to flooding, a consequence of excessive water release from the Oyan Dam. This dam, overseen by the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority, is situated in the Abeokuta North Local Government Area.
The flooding predominantly affected residents in the lower regions of these communities, causing significant property damage. While some managed to salvage their possessions, others faced substantial losses as their homes were inundated. Fortunately, the floodwaters have receded in recent days.
Akinde shared that ongoing efforts aim to prevent another excessive water release to avoid a repeat of the flooding crisis.
He mentioned, “The gates of the dam have been reduced substantially. It will not be possible to close the dam at this time of the year.”
He also highlighted that if there’s another bout of heavy rainfall, the dam might need to be opened beyond its current level.
Editorial:
The Recurring Flood Menace: A Call for Proactive Measures
At Yohaig NG, we recognise the profound impact of natural disasters on communities and their residents. The recurring flooding incidents in Ogun State, particularly in the communities surrounding the Oyan Dam, are a testament to the challenges faced by these residents. While nature’s fury is unpredictable, the response to such challenges can and should be proactive.
The Oyan Dam’s management and the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority have a responsibility to ensure that the dam’s operations do not exacerbate the flooding risks for the surrounding communities. While it’s understood that heavy rainfall can necessitate the release of water from the dam, it’s crucial to have a well-thought-out strategy in place that prioritises the safety and well-being of the residents.
The state government should invest in infrastructure that can mitigate the effects of such floods. This includes constructing effective drainage systems, raising embankments, and providing early warning systems. Additionally, community awareness and preparedness programs can equip residents with the knowledge and tools to respond effectively during emergencies.
While we cannot control nature, we can certainly prepare for its challenges. It’s time for a collective effort from the authorities, communities, and residents to ensure that Ogun State is better prepared for the next downpour.
Did You Know?
- The Oyan Dam, constructed in 1983, serves multiple purposes, including water supply, irrigation, and hydroelectric power generation.
- Ogun State is named after the Ogun River, which runs across it from North to South.
- The state is home to the Olumo Rock, a popular tourist attraction and historically significant site.
- Ogun State is often referred to as the “Gateway State” due to its strategic location between Lagos and the rest of Nigeria.
- The state boasts of several tertiary institutions, including the renowned Covenant University and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.