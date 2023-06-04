Osun River Revival: State Government Launches Pollution Clean-Up

Osun State’s government has kickstarted a clean-up campaign to combat pollution in the Osun River, mainly caused by local mining activities.
Miners have been urged to treat the polluted water from their operations before releasing it into streams flowing into the Osun River.
At the initiation ceremony of the remediation exercise in Idominasi, the Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Solid Minerals and Environment, Professor Lukmon Jimoda, highlighted the miners’ detrimental impact on tributaries feeding the Osun River.
Consequently, the state’s intervention aims to purify the water, ensuring its safety for visitors.
A recent bulletin from the Ministry of Information, featuring remarks from Professor Jimoda, urged miners to cover dug sites responsibly.
The Professor, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Oladele Olawuni, obliged miners to consider the environment and public safety in their operations.
Miners’ activities have placed substantial pressure on the Osun River’s tributaries, leading to significant pollution.
Recognising the river’s global tourist appeal, the state government has resolved to initiate a comprehensive clean-up.
Miners have been urged to treat water used in their operations and cover dug sites for public safety.
Strict penalties, including fines, sanctions, and potential contract terminations, await any miners who disregard these regulations.
Biola Oni, Director of Environmental Health in the Ministry, commended the contractor for their swift action, emphasising the state government’s awareness of the pollution risks posed to residents.
The clean-up operation aims to restore the Osun River to its natural, pristine state.
Editorial
An Ounce of Prevention: Tackling Osun River’s Pollution Crisis
The escalating pollution crisis in the Osun River throws into sharp relief the dire consequences of unchecked industrial activity.
Miners, in pursuit of profits, have compromised the river’s health, tainting this tourist hotspot and threatening public safety.
While we applaud the Osun State government’s decisive response with the launch of a river clean-up operation, it’s a case of prevention being better than cure.
Therefore, stricter enforcement of environmental regulations should not be delayed.
The miners’ argument—that they are providing economic benefits through their activities—does carry weight.
Jobs are created, and communities are sustained.
But the community also bears the costs of ecological damage and the subsequent clean-up.
By emphasising the importance of responsible mining practices—such as treating polluted water before its release and covering dug sites—the government offers a realistic solution to maintain a healthy balance between economic growth and environmental preservation.
Furthermore, strict penalties for non-compliance will ensure these practices are taken seriously.
The solution is by no means an easy one.
Yet, with the collective effort of the government, mining companies, and local communities, the health of the Osun River can be restored and sustained.
Did you know?
- The Osun River stretches approximately 267 kilometres, making it one of the longest rivers in southwestern Nigeria.
- The river hosts the yearly Osun-Osogbo festival, a traditional celebration attracting tourists worldwide.
- According to a study conducted in 2019, more than 60% of the pollution in Nigerian rivers is caused by human activities, primarily from industries such as mining.
