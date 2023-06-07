World Environment Day 2023: Disease Surge in Nigeria Linked to Poor Plastic Waste Handling

On World Environment Day 2023, ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) claimed that the escalating frequency of diseases among Nigerians is linked to improper handling of plastic waste.
Adewale Adeduntan, the Social Mobilization Manager of AAN, led a public awareness and cleanup drive at the renowned El Rufai Motor Park in Nyanya, a suburb of Abuja.
He argued that numerous infections, previously unknown in Nigeria, have become widespread among the population due to lax health consciousness and practices.
Adeduntan attributed the rise in diseases to the improper disposal of plastic bags and bottles. He stated that consuming animals and fish that have ingested these plastics can lead to illness and even death.
World Environment Day 2023, celebrated annually on June 5th, is dedicated to the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution, focusing on ‘Ecosystem Restoration’.
Adeduntan claimed, “Major stakeholders, starting from families, have shirked their responsibilities as they dump their garbage in drainages, streams, rivers, and other waterways, relying on rain to wash away the waste. However, nature has a way of returning this refuse back to us.”
He further explained how plastics discarded on the streets eventually end up in the Atlantic Ocean and return to us, clogging our river sides. The fish that consume these plastics end up on our tables, introducing harmful substances into our bodies.
He lamented the untimely deaths and significant expenditures in clinics and hospitals resulting from this reckless waste management.
The AAN official urged community leaders to engage young people in waste collection and recycling and recommended integrating waste management into primary and secondary school curriculums to decrease environmental degradation significantly.
Meanwhile, Morris Zubairu, a National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) member, praised AAN for sensitizing and spreading awareness at El Rufai Motor Park in Nyanya.
He assured that the management was committed to maintaining the park’s cleanliness.
He called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to provide waste bins and refuse collection trucks to aid these efforts.
Editorial
“Beyond Plastic Waste: A Call for Responsibility this World Environment Day”
On World Environment Day 2023, we find ourselves confronting an uncomfortable truth brought to light by ActionAid Nigeria: the rising tide of diseases among Nigerians can be traced back to our poor plastic waste management.
It’s a sobering reminder of the price we pay for convenience. Plastics, omnipresent and seemingly innocuous, have woven their way into every aspect of our lives. Yet, their disposal poses a significant threat to our health and environment.
Adewale Adeduntan, the Social Mobilization Manager of AAN, highlights a vicious cycle in our waste disposal practices. Discarded plastics find their way into our waterways, are ingested by aquatic life, and end up on our dinner tables. This inadvertent plastic consumption is causing diseases previously unknown to the Nigerian populace.
Adeduntan’s points bring us to an urgent realization: We need a radical shift in our approach to waste management. It is not merely about addressing the symptoms; we must tackle the root cause—our disposable culture that emphasizes convenience over sustainability.
The solution lies not only in our hands as individuals but also within our education system. By integrating waste management into our primary and secondary school curriculums, we can create a new generation aware of their environmental responsibilities.
Let’s commit to beating plastic pollution and restoring our ecosystems during World Environment Day. Let’s transform our habits and start treating waste not as a nuisance to be discarded but as a resource to be wisely managed.
Remember, the environment does not belong to us; we belong to the environment.
Let’s treat it with the respect and care it deserves.