Zulum Leads 2.1M Tree Planting to Fight Borno Desertification

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has initiated a massive tree-planting campaign to tackle desertification and environmental degradation. The governor revealed that desertification is advancing at a rate of 600 metres per year, affecting 13 local councils in the state.
During the launch of the 2023 tree planting campaign at Borno State University Teaching Hospital, Zulum announced plans for a more extensive tree planting effort in July 2024. He aims to collaborate with all 27 local councils to raise 10 million tree-seedlings for the campaign.
The governor emphasized the importance of becoming “climate smart” to protect the fragile environment. He also expressed concern over the loss of 80% of vegetation due to desertification and Boko Haram attacks over the past decade.
Zulum directed local council chairmen to each raise 200,000 tree-seedlings for next year’s campaign. He also instructed the Commissioner for Environment, Mohammed Koise, to revive afforestation projects across the 27 local councils.
Editorial
Governor Zulum’s initiative to plant 2.1 million trees is a commendable step towards environmental conservation and combating desertification in Borno State. However, the initiative must be more than a one-off event; it needs to be part of a broader, sustainable strategy to tackle environmental degradation.
The governor’s directive to local council chairmen to raise 200,000 tree-seedlings for next year’s campaign is a positive move, but it raises questions about the feasibility of such a large-scale effort. Moreover, the initiative must be inclusive, involving local communities in the planning and execution stages to ensure its success.
The loss of 80% of vegetation in Borno State due to desertification and Boko Haram attacks is alarming. It underscores the urgency of implementing effective environmental policies. The government should also consider partnering with international organizations to bolster its efforts.
Did You Know?
- Borno State is one of the 36 states in Nigeria and is located in the northeastern part of the country.
- Desertification is a significant environmental issue in Africa, affecting over 45% of the continent’s land area.
- Trees play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide.
- Borno State has been severely affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has led to significant loss of life and displacement.
- The Sahara Desert is expanding at a rate of 0.8 miles per year, posing a threat to arable land in Africa.