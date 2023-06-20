Ex-Commissioner: Aregbesola Should Apologise for Alleged Anti-Tinubu Acts

Sunday Akere, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Osun State, has called on Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate-past Minister of Interior, to apologise for his alleged actions against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the February 25 presidential election and the July 16, 2022, governorship election in Osun State.
The Peoples Democratic Party defeated the APC in both elections.
Akere, who served under Aregbesola during his first term as Osun State governor, suggested that Aregbesola and his supporters should present their case before the committee led by Prof. Isaac Adewole, which was established to reposition the APC in the state.
He added that they should then await the party’s decision on their matter.
However, another former commissioner, Mr Lani Baderinwa, dismissed the allegations of anti-party activities against Aregbesola, insisting that there was no concrete evidence to support these claims.
Editorial:
The allegations of anti-party activities against Rauf Aregbesola, as voiced by Sunday Akere, are severe and demand attention. If proven true, they could have significant implications for the unity and future direction of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Remembering that political parties are built on trust, loyalty, and shared objectives is crucial. Any actions undermining these principles can lead to divisions and weaken the party’s ability to achieve its goals.
However, it’s equally important to ensure that such allegations are not used as a tool for political witch-hunting. As pointed out by Lani Baderinwa, concrete evidence is needed before any punitive measures are taken. This ensures that justice is served and the party’s integrity is maintained.
The situation calls for a thorough and impartial investigation.
Aregbesola should be held accountable if he is found guilty of the alleged anti-party activities.
On the other hand, if the allegations are unfounded, it would be a lesson on the dangers of unfounded accusations and their potential to cause unnecessary divisions within a political party.
Did You Know?
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in February 2013 by merging Nigeria’s four biggest opposition parties.
- The APC’s symbol is a broom, symbolising the party’s commitment to cleaning up the political space.
- In the 2015 general elections, the APC, then an opposition party, unseated the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP). This was the first time in Nigeria’s history that an incumbent president lost a re-election bid.
For the latest Naija news today, Yohaig NG is your go-to source.
We provide up-to-date news stories, ensuring you stay informed about the happenings in Nigeria.
We encourage our readers to share their thoughts and engage in insightful discussions.
Stay connected with Yohaig NG for the top Naija news.