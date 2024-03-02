Banks May Freeze 70 Million Accounts for Missing BVN/NIN Linkage

Over 70 million bank customers face the risk of their accounts being frozen as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) enforces a directive to restrict accounts without linked Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and National Identification Numbers (NIN). Issued on December 1, 2023, the CBN’s circular mandates a ‘Post no Debit’ restriction on such accounts starting from March 1, 2024. This restriction prevents customers from withdrawing or transferring, effectively freezing the accounts until compliance is achieved.
The directive, outlined by CBN Directors Chibuzo Efobi and Haruna Mustapha, reinforces the mandatory requirement for Tier-1 bank accounts and wallets to possess a BVN and NIN. The move is part of broader efforts to enhance the banking sector’s compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), and Counter-Proliferation Financing (CPF) regulations.
As the deadline loomed, banks urged customers to update their account details to avoid the impending restrictions. Some banks provided online solutions for account updates, while others required physical branch visits. Notably, FirstBank Nigeria and Ecobank Nigeria were among the financial institutions that communicated this urgency to their customers, emphasizing the need to link BVN and NIN to their accounts to ensure continued access to banking services.
The National President of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria, Sarafadeen Fasasi, called for an extension of the deadline, citing concerns over the feasibility of complying with the directive within the given timeframe. According to Fasasi, the gaps in NIN and BVN enrollments pose significant challenges, particularly in areas with limited banking infrastructure.
Bank customers, particularly those yet to link their BVN and NIN, expressed concerns and called for a deadline extension to prevent widespread account restrictions. As the deadline approaches, the banking community awaits further updates from the CBN, hoping for a resolution that balances the need for regulatory compliance with the practical challenges millions of Nigerians face.
Editorial:
The CBN’s stringent measures to enforce BVN and NIN linkage for bank accounts underscore the critical importance of regulatory compliance in Nigeria’s banking sector. While these measures aim to fortify the financial system against fraud and illicit transactions, the potential impact on over 70 million accounts highlights the challenges of implementing such sweeping reforms.
The call for an extension of the deadline by banking industry stakeholders reflects the logistical and infrastructural hurdles in achieving widespread compliance. The CBN needs to consider these challenges and extend the deadline to ensure that more Nigerians can comply without losing access to their banking services.
This situation underscores the need for continuous improvement in Nigeria’s banking infrastructure, particularly in remote areas. Enhancing access to banking services and facilitating more accessible enrollment for BVN and NIN can significantly improve compliance rates and support the CBN’s objectives.
As Nigeria strives to enhance its financial system’s integrity, the collaborative efforts between the government, banking institutions, and customers will be crucial. Balancing regulatory requirements with practical implementation strategies will ensure the banking sector remains robust, inclusive, and resistant to financial crimes.
Did You Know?
- The CBN introduced the Bank Verification Number (BVN) system to curb illegal banking transactions and enhance customer security.
- The National Identification Number (NIN) is part of Nigeria’s National Identity Management System, aimed at creating a unique identifier for every citizen and resident.
- ‘Post No Debit’ is a banking restriction that prevents any withdrawals or transfers from an account and is used to enforce compliance with regulatory requirements.
- The linkage of BVN and NIN is part of Nigeria’s efforts to create a more secure and transparent banking ecosystem.
- Ensuring that every bank account is linked to a BVN and NIN not only helps in fighting financial fraud but also aids in the creation of a comprehensive national identity database.